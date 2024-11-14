Report from Nabatieh, Lebanon's ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely

The streets of Nabatieh

Pravda.Ru special correspondent Daria Aslamova went through the streets of Lebanon's ancient city of Nabatieh.

"We are following an ambulance vehicle through the completely deserted city of Nabatieh, where only a few families remain. The city has been completely destroyed. We are going to the city center to film what has been left of it. We are following rescuers to have at least some hope that we are not going to be bombed.

"The city of Nabatieh is one of the most ancient cities of mankind. According to most conservative estimates, its last archaeological finds date back to the 10th century BC. Now we see completely empty streets where everything lies in ruins. This is what has been left of the city of Nabatieh.

"We have one minute to film the ruins as explosions may take place at any moment. I am probably the only journalist in Nabatieh, an ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely. Rescuers risk their lives every day just to pull people out from under the rubble. The situation here is utterly catastrophic.

"Rescuers are covering us up in a hope that a Red Cross crew will not be bombed. Yet, they bomb ambulance vehicles and make no exceptions — they bomb absolutely everything.

"This used to be a flourishing city, the heart of the south. The border where the fierce fighting is taking place is literally 15-20 kilometers away.

"As we drive through the streets, we can see that the entire city has been completely destroyed, there are ruins all around.

"The tactics that Israel is using in Lebanon is reminiscent of the tactics used in the Gaza Strip. Israel demolishes whole cities to the ground and displaces everyone living there. More than a quarter of the population of Lebanon are already refugees that have lost everything. They flee to the north only to be bombed again. About half a million Lebanese have fled to Syria.

"This is a major humanitarian, social, and military catastrophe of horrific proportions. Lebanon does not have its own air defenses, they have nothing to fight back with. The people of Lebanon are defenseless against Israeli missiles."