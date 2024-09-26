The crews of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Vostok group of forces of the Russian Army obliterated armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Vremevsky salient.
Artillery crews of the group of forces in the South Donetsk direction of hostilities struck a fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Vremevsky salient.
A salvo of 16 Uragan rockets (300 kilograms each) covers an area of 42 hectares — this is equivalent to six football fields. High-explosive shells are capable of piercing through concrete shelters 1.5 meters thick.
According to Russian artillerymen, the heat in Donbass came in handy: the higher the temperature of the projectile, the further it flies. It thus became possible for the Russian forces to hit targets 38 kilometers away.
The Uragan hit a cluster of military equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Vremevsky salient with precision.
Background
The Uragan MLRS is a Soviet multiple launch rocket system, which to this day remains one of the most effective artillery weapons. Its power and accuracy make the system indispensable on the battlefield.
System characteristics
Operating principle
The Uragan MLRS can fire a salvo of 16 rockets in seconds covering a large area. This makes the system especially effective in massive shelling.
Types of ammunition
The Uragan can use various types of ammunition, including:
Modernizations
During its operation, the Uragan MLRS has been repeatedly modernized. Upgraded versions have more modern equipment, an improved fire control system and new types of ammunition.
Advantages
Disadvantages
The system is large and heavy, which makes transportation and deployment complicated.
Limited ammunition: it takes the crew some time to reload the system for another salvo.
Vulnerability to anti-battery warfare: the MLRS is a priority target for enemy artillery.
Conclusion
The Uragan MLRS is a formidable weapon capable of changing the course of a battle. However, like any other weapon, it has its strengths and weaknesses. Its effectiveness largely depends on the tactics of use and combat conditions.
