Uragan MLRS: Powerful force of Russian artillery fire

Uragan MLRS: Formidable weapon with its strengths and weaknesses

The crews of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Vostok group of forces of the Russian Army obliterated armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Vremevsky salient.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by https://commons.wikimedia.org, CC BY 4.0

Artillery crews of the group of forces in the South Donetsk direction of hostilities struck a fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Vremevsky salient.

A salvo of 16 Uragan rockets (300 kilograms each) covers an area of ​​42 hectares — this is equivalent to six football fields. High-explosive shells are capable of piercing through concrete shelters 1.5 meters thick.

According to Russian artillerymen, the heat in Donbass came in handy: the higher the temperature of the projectile, the further it flies. It thus became possible for the Russian forces to hit targets 38 kilometers away.

The Uragan hit a cluster of military equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Vremevsky salient with precision.

Background

The Uragan MLRS is a Soviet multiple launch rocket system, which to this day remains one of the most effective artillery weapons. Its power and accuracy make the system indispensable on the battlefield.

System characteristics

Caliber: 220 mm,

Firing range: up to 35 km,

Ammunition: 16 unguided missiles,

Chassis: special tracked chassis,

Purpose: destruction of manpower, equipment, artillery batteries, command posts and other targets.

Operating principle

The Uragan MLRS can fire a salvo of 16 rockets in seconds covering a large area. This makes the system especially effective in massive shelling.

Types of ammunition

The Uragan can use various types of ammunition, including:

High-explosive fragmentation shells to annihilate manpower and unarmored vehicles,

Cluster munitions that can be effectively used against manpower and lightly armored vehicles,

Thermobaric munitions to create a powerful shock wave and a fireball — effective against manpower in shelters.

Modernizations

During its operation, the Uragan MLRS has been repeatedly modernized. Upgraded versions have more modern equipment, an improved fire control system and new types of ammunition.

Advantages

High firepower: a salvo of 16 rockets can cause significant damage to the enemy,

Long firing range: to hit targets at a considerable distance,

High mobility: the tracked chassis provides good cross-country ability,

Variety of ammunition: to effectively solve various combat missions.

Disadvantages

The system is large and heavy, which makes transportation and deployment complicated.

Limited ammunition: it takes the crew some time to reload the system for another salvo.

Vulnerability to anti-battery warfare: the MLRS is a priority target for enemy artillery.

Conclusion

The Uragan MLRS is a formidable weapon capable of changing the course of a battle. However, like any other weapon, it has its strengths and weaknesses. Its effectiveness largely depends on the tactics of use and combat conditions.