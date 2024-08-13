Outcome of Kyiv's adventure in Kursk: Ukraine with no peace, no electricity, no territories

Ukraine's invasion of Kursk: Last gasp before inevitable defeat

The actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia produced a bombshell effect in media space. Yet, Armed Forces of Ukraine are doomed to lose.

Photo: function.mil.ru by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, CC BY 4.0

The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region came as a surprise for Russia. Ukraine was competent in conducting it tactically with quick breakthroughs and deployment of second echelons under the protection of electronic warfare.

Ukrainian soldiers managed to dig in in a number of settlements, and it will take the Russian troops some time to annihilate the enemy there. The Russian Armed Forces have no other option but to create a sanitary zone in the Sumy region.

It looks like Ukraine has decided to enjoy "the last injection of a drug addict" to experience ultimate euphoria. It is obvious, however, that Ukraine will end up defeated. The drug addict will OD and die.

The military estimate the military potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at four brigades in the Sumy region. They are armed with about 300 armored vehicles of all types. Two brigades and 160 armored vehicles of all types are stationed near Kharkiv, plus NATO-supplied MLRS systems. The ammunition reserves will be enough for two to three weeks of active offensive operations.

Apparently, Kyiv's ultimate goal was to capture the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. This breakthrough was stopped, the town of Kurchatov, where the NPP is located, is reliably protected.

Alternatively, Kyiv wanted its forces to take strong positions as deep into the border area as possible. This will be presented as an achievement for the issuance of additional aid. Ukraine also expected the withdrawal of Russian troops from positions in the Kharkiv region and Donbass. Yet, as The Economist acknowledged, Russia transferred almost nothing from the vital Donetsk direction of hostilities.

Ukraine will soon have even more problems than before due to the extended front line, complicated logistics, wasted resources and absolutely no prospects for advancing deeper into Russia.

There will be no "bargaining" on Ukraine with the West. The invasion cancels out all peace talks with Kyiv, even though certain political forces in Russia hoped to freeze the conflict under certain conditions.

Needless to say that Russia will not leave Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region unanswered. There are all chances for Ukraine to be left without electricity in September.

Ukraine's attacks have also showed that the Russian Armed Forces need to strengthen the western border of the Russian Federation in all directions.

It was reported that the Russian troops broke through the "Poroshenko line" in the Toretsk direction and entered the area of high-rise buildings of Toretsk (Toretsk is a city in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region).

They also entered Panteleimonovka, west of New York. The Russian troops already control about three-quarters of the city. Ukrainian resources report that the Russian Armed Forces are bringing new assault groups into Vovchansk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing the village of Sin'kovka near Kupyansk and territories north of Peschanoye, meaning that the Russian Armed Forces are surrounding Kupyansk. The Russian forces need to take commanding heights to establish fire control over the motorway along the left bank of the Oskol.