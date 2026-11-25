Firewood vs. Pellets: A Break-Even Analysis

For homeowners in the northern United States, the heating season presents a practical dilemma: choose bulk firewood or standardized fuel pellets. While the price tags may appear similar, the physical reality of the materials differs significantly. A truckload of firewood is a loose, variable mass with moisture content that cannot be verified by sight, whereas a pallet of pellets represents a ton of consistent, compressed energy. Comparing these two options without understanding their physical properties is akin to weighing a solid object against an estimate of its volume.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Firewood near the house

Practical experience suggests that if the firewood is properly seasoned and sold by honest measurements, it often offers better value. Pellets, however, become the superior choice when wood is green, volume is calculated loosely, or there is no space for long-term drying. To determine which option fits your specific situation, consider the following five technical factors.

1. Compatibility with the combustion chamber

Pellets are a high-density fuel. A full load of pellets releases significantly more heat than the same volume of firewood. This intensity can lead to overheating, deforming firebricks, and cracking masonry in unprepared systems.

Fabricated Stoves: Consult the manufacturer's manual. If pellets are not listed as approved fuel, seek clarification from the producer before use.

Consult the manufacturer's manual. If pellets are not listed as approved fuel, seek clarification from the producer before use. Masonry Stoves: If the structure is sound, introduce pellets gradually. Start with loads that are one-third to one-half of your typical wood volume to gauge heat output.

If the structure is sound, introduce pellets gradually. Start with loads that are one-third to one-half of your typical wood volume to gauge heat output. Older or DIY Stoves: If there are existing cracks or thin metal components, avoid pellets. The aggressive heat output can accelerate structural degradation.

It is critical never to completely seal the air supply to achieve overnight smoldering. This practice causes soot buildup in the flue and increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

2. Understanding volume metrics

Firewood vendors use different measurement standards, leading to significant discrepancies in actual quantity:

Stacked Cubic Feet/Meters: Wood is tightly arranged.

Wood is tightly arranged. Loose Cubic Feet/Meters: Wood is thrown into the truck bed as it is cut. The heat content in a "loose" unit is approximately 40% lower than in a stacked unit.

Five units of loose wood, when stacked into a cord, will yield approximately three stacked units. Always verify the measurement method and double-check truck bed dimensions with a tape measure before purchasing.

3. Assessing moisture content

Freshly cut wood is roughly 50% water. Wet wood burns poorly, produces excess smoke, and yields less heat. The optimal moisture content for efficient burning is approximately 20%.

Without a meter, inspect the physical cues: dry logs are lightweight, exhibit end-grain checks (cracks), and produce a sharp, resonant sound when struck together. If using a moisture meter, take the reading at a fresh cut on the log's core; the outer surface is typically drier than the center.

4. Calculating economic parity

For a direct comparison, apply this standard conversion: one ton of quality pellets is equivalent in heat output to 2.8 stacked cubic units of seasoned birch.

To determine the break-even point:

Divide the price of one ton of pellets by 2.8. The result is the maximum price per stacked cubic unit of wood that makes wood the cheaper option.

Example: If a ton of pellets costs $190 (approx. 19,000 RUB in source context), the calculation is $190 / 2.8 = $67.85. If a stacked cubic unit of birch costs less than $67.85, wood is the more economical choice. If it costs more, pellets are the better value.

If wood is sold by the loose measure, divide the ton price by 4.75. In the example above, a loose cubic unit of wood must cost no more than $40 to compete with pellets.

5. Selecting quality pellets

The shape of the pellet-whether brick, hexagon, or cylinder-does not affect its caloric value. The critical factors are manufacturing consistency and density:

Packaging must be intact and free of internal condensation.

Individual pellets should be dense and resist crumbling when handled.

Pellets made from clean wood without bark produce the minimum amount of ash.

Decision Framework

The optimal choice depends on your living situation and infrastructure:

Situation Recommended Fuel Reasoning Year-round residence with storage space Firewood The most cost-effective option when you can manage harvesting and seasonal drying. Weekend use with limited space Pellets Space-efficient, consistent quality, and ready for immediate use. High-efficiency or gasification boilers Per Manufacturer Specs These systems are sensitive to moisture; using incorrect fuel can void warranties and damage heat exchangers.

Many homeowners adopt a hybrid approach: using firewood to establish the initial burn and then adding a small amount of pellets to maintain a long, steady heat. This method compensates for higher wood moisture and provides easier temperature control.