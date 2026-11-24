Vertical storage: Japanese method increases drawer capacity and prevents fabric creases

When clothes are stacked horizontally on shelves or in drawers, the items at the bottom often remain untouched for months, while the fabric beneath the weight of the pile develops permanent creases. Attempting to retrieve a specific shirt from the middle of the stack typically disrupts the arrangement of everything above it. A shift to vertical storage, a method popularized by Japanese organization expert Marie Kondo, addresses this friction by changing how items interact with the storage space itself.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Vertical storage

Why Horizontal Stacks Create Friction

Stacking garments flat keeps a significant portion of a wardrobe out of sight. If a person can only see the top item in a pile, they are likely to reach for the same few visible pieces daily, leaving the rest underutilized. Beyond visibility, the physical compression of lower layers leads to deep folds that require extensive ironing to remove.

Vertical storage changes the physical relationship between the garment and the shelf. Instead of lying flat, items are folded into stable rectangles and stood on their edges, similar to how books are arranged on a shelf or files in an archive cabinet. This arrangement offers several practical benefits:

Visibility: Every item is visible when the drawer or shelf is opened, reducing the cognitive load of choosing an outfit.

Every item is visible when the drawer or shelf is opened, reducing the cognitive load of choosing an outfit. Accessibility: Any single item can be removed with one motion without displacing or disturbing its neighbors.

Any single item can be removed with one motion without displacing or disturbing its neighbors. Capacity: Utilizing the full height of the storage space can increase usable volume by two to three times, particularly if unnecessary items are removed first.

Utilizing the full height of the storage space can increase usable volume by two to three times, particularly if unnecessary items are removed first. Fabric Care: Garments do not suffer from compression creases caused by the weight of other items.

"Try vertical storage — it saves space and allows you to see your entire wardrobe at once," the methodology suggests.

Folding Techniques for Vertical Placement

The primary criterion for successful vertical folding is stability. The folded rectangle must stand on its own edge without leaning against the sides of the drawer or adjacent items. The specific folding technique varies by garment type.

T-shirts, Long-sleeves, and Tops

Lay the garment face down. Fold the sleeves and side edges toward the center to create a long rectangle. Then, fold the rectangle in half, and if the depth of the drawer requires it, fold it again into thirds to create a compact, stable block.

Jeans and Trousers

Lay one leg over the other. Fold the crotch seam inward to create a straight line along the bottom edge. Then, fold the length of the pants into thirds or quarters to form a sturdy rectangle.

Underwear and Socks

Socks are folded in pairs, either in half or in thirds, ensuring the elastic band is not stretched or inverted. Underwear is folded into a flat, compact square. Bras can be folded in a chain, nesting each cup inside the next to protect the molded shape from creasing.

Bulky Sweaters and Hoodies

Fold the sleeves and side panels toward the center of the back. Then, fold the bottom edge up toward the top, creating two or three layers. For very thick, heavy knitwear, vertical folding may be less effective due to weight and bulk; in these cases, storing them in low stacks of two items may be more practical to prevent toppling.

Bedding Sets

Fold the sheet, duvet cover, and one pillowcase into a uniform block. Then, insert this entire bundle into the second pillowcase from the same set. This keeps the set together as a single unit that can be retrieved and replaced in one motion.

Organizing the Space

To prevent rows of vertically stored items from falling over as items are removed, the interior space should be divided into sections. This does not require expensive specialized systems. Simple materials can serve as dividers:

Cardboard shoe boxes with the tops removed

Narrow plastic baskets

Custom-made dividers from stiff cardboard

This method is best suited for dressers, drawers, and deep shelves with containers. However, lightweight, flowing fabrics, silk dresses, structured jackets, blazers, and coats should generally remain on hangers to maintain their shape. Once items are sorted by category and color-typically from dark to light-the system minimizes the time spent searching for specific pieces and helps maintain order with less daily effort.