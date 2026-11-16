Placing a refrigerator immediately adjacent to a stove or built-in oven is a common layout error that creates cooking inconveniences and significantly raises electricity bills. Many homeowners are unaware that this proximity affects the appliance's thermal management system, leading to measurable efficiency losses.
In modern refrigeration models, the condenser responsible for heat rejection is frequently integrated into the side walls of the unit. For the system to operate effectively, the appliance must transfer internal heat into the surrounding environment. When a heat source like a range or oven operates nearby, the air temperature around the refrigerator increases, and the cabinet walls absorb external heat.
This creates three specific operational consequences:
While a refrigerator will not fail immediately due to thermal proximity, continuous operation under heat stress degrades its long-term reliability. To mitigate these costs and preserve the appliance's service life, installation must account for specific clearance requirements.
There is no universal standard distance in centimeters for all models, as requirements vary based on the specific construction and condenser placement of each unit. Therefore, when installing kitchen cabinetry or positioning appliances, the technical documentation for the specific refrigerator model is the definitive source for determining safe clearance, ensuring both energy efficiency and protection against premature failure.
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