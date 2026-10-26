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Andrey Mihayloff

How to Turn Soviet Wall Units Into Modular Furniture

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Soviet-era wall units, often referred to as "stenki," frequently occupy entire walls in mid-century interiors, creating a visual density that can make living spaces feel cramped and dated. While the exterior may appear heavy and monolithic, the underlying structure often consists of durable materials capable of lasting decades. Rather than discarding these pieces, homeowners can adapt the existing cabinetry into a modern, functional setup by breaking down the monolithic form into individual components.

Living room in the style of the USSR
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Лебедева is licensed under publiс domain
Living room in the style of the USSR

Deconstructing the Unit

The primary issue with vintage wall units is their integrated, solid construction. The solution is to disassemble the piece into separate modules, which allows for flexible placement. Lower sections can be repurposed as long media consoles, while narrow vertical towers serve as standalone bookshelves or storage columns. Glass-fronted cabinets can be transformed into display cases for decor or dishware.

Before handling any tools, it is critical to document the current state of the furniture. Photograph the entire unit and measure each individual module. Sketching a floor plan and arranging the components on paper helps visualize how the separate pieces will fit into the room after the transformation, ensuring that the new configuration meets spatial requirements.

Visual Lightness and Structural Safety

To reduce the visual weight of the furniture, several physical modifications are effective. Replacing the solid base (plinth) with discrete legs lifts the unit off the floor, creating a sense of airiness and facilitating easier cleaning. Updating the hardware from ornate vintage handles to simple metal or wood pulls in a minimalist style further streamlines the appearance. Additionally, removing some solid panel doors to create open shelving can integrate the unit more seamlessly into the room's layout.

However, these aesthetic changes carry structural implications. Before installing legs, verify that the bottom panel of the cabinet can support the load. Because tall, narrow modules are prone to tipping, especially when detached from a long wall unit, it is mandatory to anchor them securely to the wall. This step is a safety necessity, not a preference.

Preserving Material Integrity

Many Soviet-era pieces feature faces veneered with natural wood. If the goal is to retain this organic texture, avoid applying thick coats of paint. Instead, strip away any old lacquer and apply a modern protective finish, such as wood oil or wax. Combining a lighter-colored body with natural wood fronts creates a visual balance that feels less bulky.

Working with veneer requires caution. The wood layer is often thin, and aggressive sanding or abrasive compounds can easily wear through to the particleboard substrate. Always test cleaning or finishing products on a hidden area before applying them to visible surfaces.

Assessing Viability

Not all vintage furniture is suitable for restoration. If the core panels show signs of swelling from moisture, the joinery is disintegrating to the point of irreparability, or there are visible signs of mold-particularly on lower sections or rear panels-restoration is likely inefficient. In these cases, the structural integrity has failed, and the cost of repair often outweighs the value of the material.

When proceeding with dismantling or sanding, proper safety measures are required. Use a respirator and eye protection, and ensure the workspace is well-ventilated to avoid inhaling dust or fumes. Once the modules are reassembled in their new configuration, test the stability of each piece before placing any objects on the shelves.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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