Seven Interior Design Choices That Create More Maintenance Than Aesthetic Value

Homeowners often face a conflict between the polished aesthetics of interior design trends and the practical realities of living in a space. Seven specific design choices, frequently recommended for their visual appeal, tend to create functional or maintenance challenges that outweigh their cosmetic benefits.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Modern kitchen-living room

Natural Stone Countertops

Natural marble is a porous material. On an active kitchen surface, this porosity allows liquids such as coffee, wine, or sauces to penetrate the stone, resulting in permanent stains. Laura Hammet, founder of Laura Hammett Interiors, notes that the material's structure makes it ill-suited for high-traffic areas where spills are frequent. A more durable alternative is synthetic stone, which mimics the visual texture of marble but resists moisture and food dyes, thereby reducing the need for intensive maintenance.

Floor Plans Without Interior Walls

Open-concept layouts remove the barriers that separate living areas, which can compromise privacy and acoustic control, particularly in households with multiple generations or remote workers. This configuration often leads to noise transmission issues and a lack of secluded spaces. To address this while maintaining spatial volume, designers suggest using flexible partitioning solutions such as pocket doors or framed glass dividers. These elements allow residents to isolate a room when necessary without permanently sacrificing the sense of light and openness.

Uncovered Outdoor Terraces

In climates subject to rain, humidity, and seasonal temperature changes, uncovered terraces often become unusable for a significant portion of the year. Robert W. Barridge, founder of RWB Concierge Builder, points out that exposure to the elements degrades the appearance and usability of these outdoor spaces. Enclosing the area or adding glass structures converts the terrace into a four-season room, protecting the space from weather and expanding the functional interior area of the home.

Trend-Driven Flooring

Choosing flooring based on current fashion trends often leads to a dated interior as styles shift. Alexis Woodbury-Erman of The Woodbury Home advises selecting neutral, foundational tones for the floor. This approach allows for design updates through wall paint or decor, which is significantly less costly and labor-intensive than replacing a finished floor system.

Decorative Barn Doors and Shiplap

Stylistic elements like barn doors and shiplap cladding often prioritize aesthetics over function. Barn doors typically lack the tight seal required for sound insulation, allowing noise and light to pass through gaps. Additionally, the horizontal grooves in shiplap accumulate dust, requiring frequent cleaning. For better acoustic performance and ease of maintenance, standard panel doors that fit tightly within their frames and smooth wall finishes are more effective choices.

Glass-Front Kitchen Cabinets

Transparent cabinet doors create a visual expectation of perfect organization. Ashley Makagha of Collected Interiors observes that any minor disarray inside the cabinets is magnified by the glass, creating a cluttered appearance. To maintain a clean look without requiring constant tidying, textured or reeded glass is a practical alternative. It obscures the contents of the shelves while preserving the visual lightness of the cabinetry.

Curless Shower Enclosures

Shower areas without curbs or barriers frequently result in water spreading across the bathroom floor. This condition presents both hygiene concerns and a slip hazard. Installing glass panels and configuring an appropriate drainage system contains the water within the shower area, addressing safety and cleanliness issues while retaining a minimalist aesthetic.