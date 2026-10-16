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Andrey Mihayloff

Trash can smell: hidden moisture zones are the real culprits

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A kitchen trash can often retains an unpleasant odor even after being emptied and rinsed. The cause is typically not the contents themselves, but residual moisture and organic particles trapped in crevices along the rim, the lid, or the bottom of the container. Addressing this issue requires drying out these hidden zones rather than masking the smell with air fresheners.

Bay leaf in the trash can
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Bay leaf in the trash can

Absorbing Liquid and Neutralizing Odors

One of the primary sources of odor is liquid that leaks through micro-tears in the liner or runs down the sides of the bag. A simple barrier system can prevent this liquid from contacting the plastic bucket, where it fosters bacterial growth. Place a few layers of paper towels on the clean, dry bottom of the bin. Add approximately one tablespoon of baking soda on top of the paper, and then insert the trash bag over the whole assembly. The paper acts as a wick, absorbing accidental leaks, while the baking soda serves as a mild, alkaline absorber that inhibits bacterial activity and neutralizes acidic odors. This liner should be replaced every time the trash bag is changed, or immediately if the paper becomes saturated.

Cleaning the Hidden Zones

The interior of the lid and the mechanical parts of the hinge are often more contaminated than the bottom of the bin. Fat and moisture accumulate in the hinges, the pivot points, and the recesses where the rim holds the bag in place. These areas are rarely wiped during routine cleaning. To address this, wipe these specific zones with a cloth dampened in a weak baking soda solution every three to four days. Crucially, the parts must be dried completely afterward. In an enclosed space, residual moisture acts as a catalyst for further decomposition and odor generation.

Managing Moisture at the Source

Preventing odors also involves managing the moisture content of the waste before it enters the bag. Items such as tea bags, coffee grounds, and vegetable peels should be squeezed out or allowed to drain in the sink before disposal. Reducing the volume of liquid in the bin extends the time before the environment becomes conducive to bacterial growth. During warmer months or in poorly ventilated kitchens, high-moisture waste like fish and meat scraps decompose rapidly; leaving these items in the bin overnight significantly increases the risk of strong odors, regardless of the cleaning method used.

Verifying the Result

After cleaning, the effectiveness of the routine can be verified with a simple test. Close the empty, dry bin with the lid and leave it sealed for 15 minutes. If an odor is detected upon opening, it indicates that bacteria remain in inaccessible areas such as hinges or micro-cracks in the plastic. A properly cleaned and fully dried bin should be odorless. Additionally, ensure the bag is fitted correctly: the edges should be tucked securely under the rim, and the bottom of the bag should rest lightly on the bin's base without being stretched tight. This reduces the risk of the liner tearing during use and limits direct contact between waste and the bin's interior surfaces.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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