Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams

In Soviet cinema, a bottle of perfume often served as a stark indicator of social status or a pivotal emotional turning point in the narrative. Amidst scarcity, a scent was not mere background ambiance; it concretely defined a heroine's position in society. The distinction between mass-produced domestic fragrances and imported luxury was discernible through specific accords and their roles on screen, revealing the era's consumption choices not as abstract concepts, but as a precise set of sensory and economic values.

Photo: Anna Malayeva is licensed under Publik domain Bottles of perfumes

Structural Accessibility and Symbolism

"Krasnaya Moskva" ("Red Moscow" by Novaya Zarya) represents a foundational element, its composition readily understood. An accord of rose, jasmine, and spices functioned as a standard marker of attention. Featured in films like "Devchata" (The Girls), "Pokrovskiye Vorota" (Assumption Square), "Opasny Vozrast" (Dangerous Age), and "Zdravstvuy i Proshchay" (Hello and Goodbye), this fragrance acted as an accessible yet significant gift. Its price range of 5-7 rubles positioned it within a quotidian context: it was an attainable normalization of aesthetic codes, rather than a privilege.

Imported Accords and the Economic Divide

French perfumery introduced a different level of complexity and financial burden into the cinematic narrative. Here, the composition correlated with prices on the black market, creating a tangible dimension of scarcity.

Climat (Lancôme) distinguished itself with a clear floral-woody profile, blending lily of the valley, peach, and bergamot with a woody sillage. Following its appearance in the film "Ironiya Sudby, ili S Legkim Parom!" (The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!), this fragrance became associated with desirability attainable only through speculation. Its official price of around 25 rubles contrasted sharply with black market prices of 50 rubles and above, against an average income of 120 rubles. This gap transformed the perfume into an object of heightened value, transcending ordinary consumption.

Sikkim (Lancôme) offered a denser, darker structure. The presence of leather, patchouli, jasmine, and amber created a heavy, complex backdrop, interpreted in the 1970s as a sign of high status. Within the context of "Moskva Slezyam Ne Verit" (Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears), this composition served as a marker of a distinct social hierarchy, differentiating it from the lightness of Climat.

Madame Rochas was characterized by its floral-musky nature. Its appearance in the film "Kur'er" (The Courier) was tied to a comedic conflict: the character played by Ivan Mironishkin misused the expensive perfume, leading to discomfort. Its market value of 60 to 100 rubles among black marketeers (fartsovschiki) underscored its exoticism and inaccessibility for the masses, making its on-screen presence an event rather than a background element.

The Enduring Classic

Chanel No. 5 stands out for its powdery profile, maintaining its relevance beyond the constraints of scarcity. In the film "Brilliantovaya Ruka" (The Diamond Arm), the scent belonging to Svetlana Svetlichnaya's character solidified her status as an icon. Unlike the previous examples tied to a specific historical period and price shock, this composition is mentioned as a foundation that ushered in a new era of perfumery, retaining its accessibility and popularity in the present day without losing its compositional integrity.