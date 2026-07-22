How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend

Every year on July 20, Russia celebrates the anniversary of the Volga Automobile Plant—better known as AvtoVAZ. On that day in 1966, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and the USSR Council of Ministers signed Resolution No. 558 authorizing construction of what would become the country's largest passenger car factory. Sixty years later, the story behind AvtoVAZ remains one of the most remarkable industrial projects in Soviet history, shaped by political rivalries, international negotiations and an unlikely partnership with Italy's FIAT.

Photo: unsplash.com by John-Mark Kuznietsov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ VAZ-2101 Zhiguli

The Debate That Nearly Changed Soviet Automotive History

By the mid-1960s, Soviet leaders understood that the country desperately needed to expand passenger car production. In 1965, the Soviet Union had only four privately owned cars for every 1,000 people. In the United States, the figure had already reached 467.

The shortage affected not only Soviet consumers but also the country's economy. Automobile exports generated valuable hard currency—something the USSR urgently needed.

Yet the solution was far from obvious. Many senior officials argued that purchasing foreign technology would consume scarce foreign currency. Instead, they proposed dramatically expanding production of the existing Moskvich automobile, including manufacturing it at defense industry facilities.

Among the strongest supporters of that approach was Dmitry Ustinov, then Secretary of the Communist Party's Central Committee and later the Soviet Union's Minister of Defense.

Historian Sergey Kanunnikov, in his book I Want a Car!, quotes former Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers Sergey Novikov, who recalled the heated discussions inside the Soviet leadership.

Novikov remembered trying to convince Ustinov that building tanks and artillery on assembly lines differed fundamentally from manufacturing passenger cars. Ustinov refused to change his position, and even Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev began to hesitate.

The deadlock ended when Premier Alexei Kosygin proposed a compromise. Since one factory would never satisfy demand, he suggested building one plant in cooperation with the Italians while allowing Ustinov to expand Moskvich production through his own industrial network.

The proposal resolved the dispute. In 1966, the Soviet government approved construction of the Volga Automobile Plant while simultaneously launching Moskvich production in Izhevsk using the existing MZMA technical documentation.

Why FIAT Won the Contract

Contrary to popular belief, FIAT was not the only foreign manufacturer competing for the project.

France's Renault, which already maintained close ties with the Soviet automotive industry, emerged as a serious contender. French President Charles de Gaulle personally promoted Renault's interests, while FIAT actively courted Soviet officials as well. Company chairman Vittorio Valletta had already met Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1962, and in April 1964 a brand-new FIAT 124 was delivered to the Kremlin for inspection by Brezhnev.

Ultimately, Moscow chose FIAT. Whether superior negotiations, the technical qualities of the FIAT 124—one of the world's most advanced compact cars at the time—or broader political considerations tipped the balance remains a matter of historical debate.

Italian Communist Party leader Palmiro Togliatti also played an important role. The city of Stavropol-on-the-Volga had already been renamed Togliatti in his honor in 1964, two years before construction began.

Togliatti actively supported FIAT during negotiations with the Soviet Union. At the same time, Vittorio Valletta cultivated a reputation as a pragmatic industrialist open to international cooperation.

An unusual episode also helped strengthen relations. Celebrated Soviet writer Marietta Shaginyan, who spoke fluent German, visited FIAT and established a warm relationship with Valletta. After returning to Moscow, she published a feature in Izvestia praising working conditions, employee welfare and management practices at FIAT's factories.

The article had an unexpected impact in Italy. Valletta reportedly used the Soviet newspaper coverage to help calm labor tensions during a period of mounting strike activity.

Intelligence, Diplomacy and a Better Deal

Another little-known figure in the negotiations was Leonid Kolosov, an Izvestia correspondent who also worked with Soviet foreign intelligence.

According to later accounts, Kolosov helped Moscow secure more favorable financing by discreetly suggesting to the Italians that Soviet negotiators remained engaged in discussions with Renault. Although those talks had effectively ended, the impression of competition encouraged FIAT to improve its offer.

Prime Minister Kosygin had insisted on lowering the proposed interest rate from seven percent. FIAT eventually reduced it to 5.6 percent annually, bringing the agreement much closer to Moscow's target.

On August 16, 1966, Soviet Minister of the Automotive Industry Alexander Tarasov and FIAT Chairman Vittorio Valletta signed the landmark agreement that launched one of the largest industrial partnerships of the Cold War.

Building a New Automotive Industry

The project extended far beyond constructing a single automobile plant.

Nearly 1,000 Italian specialists participated directly in building AvtoVAZ, while approximately 4,000 Soviet engineers and workers trained at FIAT facilities in Italy before returning home to operate what became an almost identical production complex in Togliatti.

More than 180 Italian companies supplied equipment and technology. German, French, British and American firms also contributed machinery and industrial expertise.

The factory's estimated construction cost reached 1.85 billion Soviet rubles.

Alongside the main assembly lines, the Soviet Union also established an extensive network of component manufacturers. Among them was DAAZ, which became the country's principal producer of carburetors.

The VAZ-2101 also introduced new production technologies. It became the first Soviet passenger car designed to use modern antifreeze coolant instead of plain water, prompting the creation of an entirely new domestic chemical industry to manufacture antifreeze for the expanding vehicle fleet.

The Car That Changed Soviet Life

On April 19, 1970, the first six VAZ-2101 automobiles rolled off the assembly line in Togliatti.

Mass production began in August, and by the end of the year the factory had built 21,530 cars.

Production accelerated rapidly. AvtoVAZ manufactured 172,000 vehicles in 1971 and nearly 379,000 by 1973.

The impact extended far beyond impressive production figures. The construction of AvtoVAZ transformed the Soviet automotive industry, stimulating the creation of dozens of new factories that produced engines, components, chemicals and industrial equipment.

The VAZ-2101—better known as the Zhiguli and later marketed abroad as the Lada—proved more reliable, easier to maintain and better suited to Soviet roads than many earlier domestic models.

Its greatest achievement, however, was social rather than industrial. For millions of Soviet families, owning a Zhiguli meant purchasing their first personal automobile and experiencing a level of mobility that previous generations had never enjoyed. More than any other vehicle, the VAZ-2101 became the car that put an entire nation behind the wheel.