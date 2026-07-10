World's Largest Nuclear Submarine Dmitry Donskoy Marks 50 Years

The world's largest nuclear-powered submarine, Russia's Project 941 Akula strategic missile submarine Dmitry Donskoy, has reached the 50th anniversary of the day its construction officially began. The milestone was announced by the Sevmash shipyard, where the legendary submarine was built.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergei Fedyunin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Dmitriy Donskoy

"Today marks the 50th anniversary of the laying down of the world's largest nuclear-powered submarine-the Project 941 strategic heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Dmitry Donskoy," representatives of the shipyard said.

A Guinness World Record Holder

Dmitry Donskoy remains the largest submarine ever constructed. With a full displacement of 49,800 tons, a length of 172 meters (564 feet), and a beam of 23.3 meters (76 feet), the vessel earned a place in the Guinness World Records for its extraordinary dimensions.

The submarine's massive size allowed engineers to install two parallel pressure hulls inside a single outer hull-a unique design that provided exceptional buoyancy, survivability, and internal space. This configuration also enabled the submarine to continue operating even after sustaining significant damage, making it one of the most resilient submarine designs ever produced.

The Giant of the Cold War

Project 941, known in Russia as Akula ("Shark") and designated by NATO as the Typhoon class, was developed during the Cold War to serve as the Soviet Union's ultimate sea-based nuclear deterrent.

The submarines were specifically designed to carry the massive R-39 intercontinental ballistic missiles, each capable of delivering multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads. Their enormous size was dictated largely by the dimensions of these missiles, which were among the largest submarine-launched ballistic missiles ever deployed.

Unlike many Western submarines of the era, the Typhoon-class boats were engineered to operate beneath Arctic ice for extended periods. Their reinforced sail allowed them to break through thick ice in order to launch missiles from otherwise inaccessible positions, making them extremely difficult to detect and track.

An Engineering Marvel

Powered by two nuclear reactors driving twin steam turbines, Dmitry Donskoy could remain submerged for months at a time. The submarine carried a crew of approximately 160 officers and sailors and featured living conditions that were considered unusually comfortable for a military submarine.

Among its onboard facilities were a gymnasium, sauna, swimming pool, spacious crew quarters, and recreation areas-amenities rarely found aboard submarines of any nation. These features were designed to support lengthy patrols in the Arctic Ocean and other remote regions.

The submarine was also heavily armed with torpedo tubes, anti-submarine weapons, and sophisticated sonar and navigation systems, making it one of the most capable strategic submarines of its generation.

From Strategic Service to Test Platform

Commissioned into the Soviet Navy in 1981, Dmitry Donskoy remained in service for more than four decades. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, most Project 941 submarines were gradually decommissioned, but Dmitry Donskoy underwent extensive modernization.

In the 2000s, the submarine served as the primary test platform for the Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile program, playing a crucial role in the development of Russia's newest generation of strategic naval weapons.

A Reputation That Endures

In October 2025, defense analyst Brent Eastwood, writing for the National Security Journal, argued that the Soviet-built Project 941 submarines remain unmatched in size and engineering sophistication by any submarine currently operated by the U. S. Navy.

Although modern submarines incorporate more advanced electronics, quieter propulsion systems, and improved sensors, the sheer scale and unique architecture of the Typhoon-class continue to distinguish it from every other submarine ever built.

A Future as a Museum

In March 2025, Vladimir Maltsev, a First Rank Captain and head of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, announced that Dmitry Donskoy will become a museum exhibit in Russia's Leningrad Region.

The preservation of the submarine will allow future generations to explore one of the most iconic symbols of Soviet naval engineering and Cold War history. As the largest submarine ever constructed, Dmitry Donskoy remains not only a technological achievement but also one of the most recognizable vessels ever to sail beneath the world's oceans.