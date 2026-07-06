Soyuz 21: The Secret Soviet Space Mission That Nearly Ended in Disaster

On July 6, 1976, the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 21 lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome carrying commander Boris Volynov and flight engineer Vitaly Zholobov. Officially, the crew was embarking on a 60-day mission aboard the Salyut 5 orbital station. Behind the public narrative, however, the station was part of the Soviet Union's highly classified Almaz military space program, designed to combine human spaceflight with military reconnaissance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Klimenko is licensed under All Rights Reserved Samara, Soyuz launch vehicle memorial complex

By the mid-1970s, the Soviet space program was no longer focused solely on setting records. Orbit had become an arena for strategic competition, where scientific research, military observation, and national security increasingly overlapped. Soyuz 21 was expected to prove that long-duration military missions in space were practical. Instead, it exposed the enormous physical and psychological challenges of living and working in orbit.

A Crew Years in the Making

Both members of the crew had waited years for the opportunity to fly. Boris Volynov, one of the original cosmonauts selected alongside Yuri Gagarin, had endured repeated mission cancellations and survived a harrowing landing during his first spaceflight in 1969. Vitaly Zholobov had spent 13 years in the cosmonaut corps without ever reaching space.

Their assignment finally came aboard Soyuz 21. Following the fatal Soyuz 11 accident in 1971, Soviet crews once again flew wearing pressure suits during critical phases of flight, reducing the crew size from three astronauts to two in exchange for improved safety.

The Secret Behind Salyut 5

Although known publicly as Salyut 5, the station was actually Almaz-3, one of the Soviet Union's secret military orbital outposts. Developed during the Cold War as a response to American military space initiatives, Almaz stations carried sophisticated reconnaissance equipment capable of photographing targets on Earth and returning exposed film inside dedicated re-entry capsules.

The crew's workload reflected the station's military purpose. Alongside scientific experiments and technical maintenance, Volynov and Zholobov spent long hours conducting Earth observation missions, monitoring onboard systems, and performing experiments designed to improve future long-duration spaceflight.

Disaster in Orbit

The mission quickly proved far more demanding than planners had anticipated. The crew routinely sacrificed sleep to keep up with an exhausting schedule, relying on stimulants and improvised remedies simply to stay alert.

On August 16, during the 42nd day of the expedition, the situation took a dramatic turn. As Salyut 5 entered Earth's shadow, the station suddenly lost power, rolled unexpectedly, and was plunged into complete darkness while emergency alarms echoed through the modules. Life-support equipment shut down, threatening the crew with suffocation if power could not be restored.

With only limited communication with Mission Control, Volynov and Zholobov had little choice but to solve the emergency themselves. Working in darkness and disorientation, they eventually managed to restart the station's systems and restore electrical power. The immediate crisis was over, but the psychological toll proved enormous.

Volynov later recalled the eerie silence after switching off the alarms, describing the station as feeling like a deserted city suspended above Earth. The experience left a lasting impression on both men.

A Mission Cut Short

The power failure was only one of several technical problems that plagued the expedition. Combined with relentless workloads and mounting exhaustion, the incident pushed the crew close to their physical and emotional limits.

Although Soyuz 21 had originally been scheduled to remain in orbit for 60 days, Soviet officials terminated the mission after just 49 days. The crew returned safely to Earth, but the expedition highlighted serious shortcomings in both mission planning and the Almaz program itself.

Despite its difficulties, Soyuz 21 provided valuable lessons about the realities of long-duration human spaceflight. It demonstrated that technical reliability alone was not enough for success in orbit—crew workload, mental health, and operational safety were equally critical.

Half a century later, Soyuz 21 remains one of the least-known yet most remarkable chapters of the Cold War space race. Behind the public image of peaceful exploration lay a classified military mission whose two-man crew survived equipment failures, isolation, and extreme psychological pressure while operating one of the Soviet Union's most secret orbital stations.