Summer Solstice in Russia: Ancient Rituals, Ivan Kupala and Yakutia’s Ysyakh Festival

In 2026, the summer solstice will occur on June 21 at 11:24 a.m. Moscow time. At that moment, the Sun, moving along the ecliptic, will reach its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere. Daylight will last 17 hours and 33 minutes, making it the longest day of the year, after which daylight hours will gradually begin to shorten.

Photo: flickr.com by www.Pixel.la Free Stock Photos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Heart sign

For many peoples, the summer solstice has long been a special time associated with numerous traditions and rituals, some of which have survived to the present day. Across different regions of Russia, festivals and open-air celebrations dedicated to the turning of the Sun take place in late June.

An Ancient Celebration of Nature and the Sun

The summer solstice is one of humanity's oldest celebrations. It emerged during pagan times, when people worshipped the forces of nature and attached great significance to the Sun's position in the sky. It was believed that during its highest ascent, Heaven and Earth entered into a sacred union, while the Sun bestowed maximum warmth upon the land to ensure the ripening of grain and fruit and secure a future harvest.

Among nearly all peoples inhabiting Russia, the day was traditionally accompanied by numerous rituals. In Chuvashia, for example, prayers were held in the fields at the end of June. Ritual porridge and meat were cooked in large cauldrons beneath ancient trees, shared among participants, and offered alongside prayers for rain and a good harvest.

In Karelia, people believed that on the shortest night of the year, a young woman's lembi - a mystical force of love and attraction — reached its peak. To attract a future husband, girls ventured into the forest to gather a special Ivan's bath broom made from the branches of 27 different birch trees. After bathing with the broom in a traditional sauna, they would throw it into water to divine their future spouse.

In the Caucasus, community elders gathered in sacred groves and offered sacrifices to the gods, asking them to protect livestock from drought and disease. The day of the solstice was also dedicated to honoring women, who received flowers and gifts as a sign of respect for their role in giving birth to and raising children.

Perhaps the most famous celebration associated with the summer solstice is the Day and Night of Ivan Kupala, observed by the Eastern Slavs in pagan times. Traditional activities included lighting bonfires, leaping over flames, bathing in rivers, and searching for the mythical fern flower, which folklore claimed could reveal hidden treasures buried beneath the earth.

Yakutia's Grand Ysyakh Tuimaada Festival

The largest summer solstice celebration takes place in Yakutia, where the Ysyakh Tuimaada festival is held. Unlike folk Kupala festivities, Ysyakh is an official state holiday of the Republic of Sakha and has been recognized as a public holiday since 1991.

The festival is celebrated across all districts of Yakutia in late June, but the main events unfold at the Us Khatyn meadow, located 17 kilometers from Yakutsk. According to tradition, this is the site where Elley Bootur, a legendary hero of the Yakut epic tradition, organized the first Ysyakh.

Following ancient custom, an altar known as a tyusyulge is erected at the festival grounds. At its center hangs a charon, a ritual vessel filled with kumys. The altar is surrounded by a fence made of young birch trees, while a decorated wooden hitching post called a serge stands nearby.

According to Sakha beliefs, the gods descend from heaven on white horses during Ysyakh and require a place to tether them. Both the fence and the hitching post are decorated with a thin cord known as a salama, woven from horsehair and adorned with colorful strips of cloth. The salama serves as a symbolic communication line through which people's prayers are carried to the heavenly deities.

The Ysyakh celebration begins at sunrise. First, an algyschyt - a white shaman who serves as an intermediary between humans and the gods — performs the blessing ritual known as algys. He lights a sacred fire and sprinkles kumys onto the flames and the earth while asking the gods to grant peace and prosperity to the people.

As the first rays of sunlight appear above the horizon, participants raise their hands toward the sky. Tradition holds that this gesture allows them to absorb the Sun's energy and cleanse themselves of the misfortunes accumulated during the previous year.

Throughout the day, the festival grounds host traditional Yakut games and competitions. Men compete in tests of strength and agility, while women prepare kumys, bake pancakes as offerings to the gods, and cook salamat, a hearty porridge made from flour and sour cream.