June 12 in Russia: The Story Behind Russia Day and Its National Significance

Russia Day is one of the most important state holidays in the Russian Federation and is celebrated annually on June 12. Until 2002, the holiday officially bore the name Day of the Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia. It remains one of the country's youngest national holidays and an official day off.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Крылов Иван, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Russian flag

The origins of the celebration date back to June 12, 1990, when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia. The document established the supremacy of the Russian Constitution and Russian laws within the republic.

At the time, many Soviet republics had already begun asserting their sovereignty, and the declaration emerged during a period when republics across the Soviet Union were moving toward independence. Another important milestone in Russian statehood followed in 1991, when the country officially adopted the name Russian Federation (Russia).

The Birth of Modern Russia

June 12 also became a landmark date for another reason. On that day in 1991, Russia held its first nationwide direct presidential election. Boris Yeltsin won the vote and became the country's first president elected by popular ballot.

Three years later, on June 2, 1994, Yeltsin signed Decree No. 1113, granting June 12 official state significance. The holiday received the formal title Day of the Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation. Over time, many people began referring to it simply as Independence Day.

However, early attempts to establish the holiday as a symbol of a new chapter in Russian history met with mixed reactions. Public understanding of its meaning remained limited, and opinion polls from that period revealed widespread confusion about the significance of the date.

For many Russians, June 12 became little more than an additional day off, offering an opportunity for travel or time at the countryside. Although some cities organized festive events, celebrations generally remained modest.

How the Holiday Became Russia Day

In 1998, during an address dedicated to the holiday, Boris Yeltsin proposed renaming it Russia Day in an effort to end debates surrounding its meaning.

The new name became official on February 1, 2002, when provisions of the new Russian Labor Code entered into force.

Speaking at a Kremlin reception marking the occasion in 2001, President Vladimir Putin described the declaration as the starting point of a new era in Russian history.

According to Putin, the document marked the beginning of a democratic state founded on civil liberties and the rule of law, while its ultimate purpose centered on the prosperity and well-being of Russian citizens.

Modern Russia Day Celebrations

Today, Russia Day increasingly serves as a symbol of national unity, patriotism and shared responsibility for the country's present and future. The holiday promotes the values of freedom, civic harmony and social cohesion based on law and justice.

Cities across Russia host concerts, cultural programs, public celebrations, community events and flash mobs that attract participants of all ages. Government buildings and public spaces display the national flag, while many regions organize festive fireworks displays.

One of the central traditions of the holiday takes place in the Kremlin, where the President of Russia presents State Prizes of the Russian Federation to distinguished citizens.

The largest celebrations traditionally occur in Moscow, with major events on Red Square culminating in a large fireworks display in honor of Russia Day.