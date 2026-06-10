World Ice Cream Day: The Sweet History of the World’s Favorite Frozen Dessert

June 10 marks a sweet celebration cherished by dessert lovers around the world — World Ice Cream Day.

Photo: unsplash.com by Adrian Solomon is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Ice cream

Among the many holidays dedicated to sweets and desserts, this one undoubtedly enjoys universal appeal. The occasion serves as a reminder of the history behind the creation and global spread of ice cream. Few people remain indifferent to this dairy delicacy, while for children, ice cream has always been synonymous with happiness, treats, and summer joy.

From Ancient Civilizations to European Royal Courts

According to popular belief, mass sales of ice cream began in the United States on June 10, 1786. That date gave rise to the unofficial holiday now celebrated worldwide. Official recognition has never been necessary for such occasions. Once embraced by millions of people across the globe, a simple idea can become a worldwide celebration. World Ice Cream Day followed exactly that path.

Yet the history of ice cream itself stretches back thousands of years. Around 3,000 years ago, people in China prepared refreshing dishes from mixtures of ice, snow, and pieces of fruit. Later, Chinese craftsmen developed a recipe that combined milk and ice, guarding it as a closely held secret. Ancient Israel and Greece also produced their own chilled desserts, though these more closely resembled what we would today call frozen juice.

A recipe using frozen milk appeared in Europe only in the 14th century, most likely in Italy. It reached France in the 16th century, where the classic milk-based ice cream familiar today emerged during the 18th century. The famous variety known as plombir also originated in France, taking its name from the town of Plombières-les-Bains. During the 19th century, both plombir and ice cream served in cups became widely popular there.

The chocolate-coated ice cream bar, meanwhile, originated in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century. Ice cream itself had arrived in America with European settlers during the 18th century. American confectioner Christian Nelson created the chocolate-covered treat and called his invention the “Eskimo Pie.” Waffle cones also first gained popularity in the United States.

Austrian confectioners introduced chocolate ice cream to the world, while Italian masters created sorbet. Although sorbet belongs to the family of frozen desserts, it is not technically considered ice cream.

Ice Cream's Special Place in Russian and Soviet History

Ice cream enjoyed no less popularity in Russia than elsewhere in Europe. The dessert adorned festive tables during the reigns of Peter the Great and Catherine the Great. The first ice cream recipe published in Russian appeared in the late 18th century in the Newest and Complete Cookbook. Its ingredients included cream, egg whites, chocolate, lemon, currants, cranberries, raspberries, cherries, and oranges.

Many famous Russian writers were known for their love of ice cream. Alexander Pushkin claimed it improved his mood, while Mikhail Lermontov reportedly ate it almost every day. Nikolai Gogol discovered ice cream in France and remained devoted to it for the rest of his life. Alexander Blok also described the frozen dessert as his favorite food. Unsurprisingly, ice cream frequently appeared in the works of Russian and Soviet authors.

During the Soviet era, frozen treats followed unique domestic recipes. Manufacturers used frozen milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, and other ingredients as their foundation. In the mid-1930s, Soviet People's Commissar for Food Industry Anastas Mikoyan visited the United States and took a keen interest in ice cream production. He successfully implemented the concept in the Soviet Union, where product quality consistently remained exceptionally high and earned recognition even abroad.

Ice cream became one of the most affordable and beloved treats in the Soviet Union. Its distinctive flavor still evokes nostalgia among those who experienced it and often serves as the benchmark against which modern ice cream is judged. Ice cream also became a key ingredient in the classic milkshake, another refreshing drink that gained widespread popularity during the Soviet period.

A Dessert Loved Across the Globe

Today, countless varieties of ice cream exist, and the product remains one of the most accessible and sought-after desserts in the world. It also forms part of numerous culinary creations, the most famous of which is the sundae.

Celebrate today's holiday by enjoying your favorite type of ice cream—or perhaps by discovering an entirely new flavor of this wonderful frozen dessert.