Jews and Arabs: The Lost History of Coexistence Before Modern Conflict

If you ask a modern person how relations between Jews and Arabs historically developed, they will most likely paint a picture of endless hostility stretching back through the centuries. And that will be one of the greatest historical illusions of our time.

Photo: flickr.com by Kyle Taylor, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Jerusalem

Imagine the year 1038. The Emirate of Granada, Muslim Spain. The army of a powerful Arab state is commanded by a brilliant general who leads Muslim soldiers into battle, wins victories, and rules the state with an iron hand as vizier. This man is Shmuel ha-Nagid (Samuel ibn Nagrila) — an Orthodox rabbi, leader of the Jewish community, and an outstanding Jewish poet.

A Jewish rabbi at the head of an army of the Arab Caliphate. For a 21st-century observer, this sounds like alternative fiction or a glitch in the matrix. But before British colonialism, barbed wire, and the concept of nation-states appeared in the Middle East in the 20th century, such biographies were the norm.

Base Code: The Architecture of Kinship

To understand the depth of today's tragedy, one must look at the genetic and linguistic foundation of these peoples. As specialists in Semitic languages note, ancient Hebrew and classical Arabic are not merely neighboring languages. They form a single structural system.

Both languages rely on a system of three-consonant roots. It is a strict, almost mathematically precise structure, as if an engineer calculates material resistance for a monolithic building: you take a basic framework of three letters (for example, S-L-M, meaning "peace/wholeness”) and, by changing only the vowels like external panels, you get "Shalom” in Hebrew or "Salam” in Arabic. The supporting structure remains the same. In antiquity, nomadic Arab tribes and settled Jewish farmers understood each other without translators, exchanging goods in the markets of the Levant.

Antiquity: A Symbiosis of Logistics and Blood

The modern conflict is often presented as an ancient religious war. However, in antiquity, the boundaries between these worlds were extremely blurred.

Look at Judea of the first century BCE through the eyes of a historian-sociologist. The main ruler of that era is Herod the Great, the king who rebuilt the magnificent Second Temple in Jerusalem. His father was an Idumean (a people related to the Arabs who adopted Judaism), and his mother was a pure-blooded Nabataean Arab. The most famous ruler of Judea was half Arab.

The trade routes of that time formed a flawless network. The Nabataeans (masters of Petra) and the Jews controlled the flows of spices and incense. This system worked like a perfect logistics chain. Information and valuable cargo moved across the scorching desert sands with remarkable efficiency for the time — like a courier weaving through traffic in a megacity to deliver hot pizza: fast, precise, and bypassing any obstacles posed by competitors from the Roman Empire.

The Islamic Golden Age: The Era of Translation and Medicine

The peak of Jewish-Arab relations came during a period when Christian Europe descended into the dark Middle Ages. While Jews in Europe were burned at the stake and confined to ghettos, the Arab Caliphate — from Baghdad to Córdoba — ushered in a "Golden Age” for them.

In the House of Wisdom in Baghdad (Bayt al-Hikma), Arab, Persian, and Jewish scholars sat at the same tables. They translated the works of Plato, Aristotle, and Galen. This was demanding intellectual labor: scholars dissected the meanings of ancient Greek manuscripts with extreme concentration and precision, like a master manicurist removing layer after layer — one wrong movement, one mistake in terminology could distort philosophical meaning for millennia.

The greatest Jewish philosopher and physician Rambam (Maimonides) wrote his major philosophical works ("The Guide for the Perplexed”) in Judeo-Arabic — the Arabic language written in Hebrew letters. He served as the personal physician to the Egyptian sultan Salah ad-Din (Saladin) — the very man who retook Jerusalem from the Crusaders. For Saladin, it was entirely natural to entrust his life and health to a Jew.

The Ottoman Ark

In 1492, the Catholic monarchs Isabella and Ferdinand issued the Alhambra Decree, ordering the expulsion of all Jews from Spain. And who saved hundreds of thousands of refugees? The Muslim Ottoman Empire.

Sultan Bayezid II sent the Ottoman fleet to safely transport Jewish exiles to the lands of the empire (including Thessaloniki, Istanbul, and Palestine). He issued a firman (decree) threatening death to any official who dared to oppress the arriving Jews. The sultan mockingly said of the Spanish king: "You call Ferdinand a wise ruler, the one who impoverished his country and enriched mine!” For 400 years of Ottoman rule in the Middle East, Jews, Christians, and Muslims lived in a complex but stable system of coexistence, where there was no place for genocides or wars of total destruction.

How Did the Mechanism Break?

The discord we see today is not the result of "ancient hatred.” This conflict is just over a hundred years old. It has a purely European, political origin.

The mechanism broke at the end of the 19th century, when the idea of nationalism was imported from Europe into the Middle East. Two young, developing political projects met on the same land: Zionism (the return of Jews to Zion to create their own state) and Arab nationalism (the struggle for independence from the Turks).

The fatal blow to peace came from the geopolitical games of the British Empire. After receiving the mandate over Palestine following World War I, the British applied a classic imperial tactic. They issued mutually exclusive promises of independence to both sides, alternately encouraging and restricting immigration, pitting communities against each other. And when the situation finally exploded, the empire washed its hands, leaving two peoples alone with an unresolved territorial dispute.

Today, when the Middle East is hidden behind the smoke of missile strikes and concrete walls, it is important to remember: hostility between Jews and Arabs is not a historical inevitability. It is a purely modern political catastrophe. Peoples who share common patriarchs, similar languages, and centuries of joint imperial governance now look at each other through rifle sights. But history remembers: their normal state is not war, but a complex, mutually beneficial civilizational symbiosis. And this historical fact is the best proof that the point of no return has not yet been passed.