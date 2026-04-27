Chernobyl Disaster: The Experiment That Went Too Far

On April 26, many outlets traditionally write a lot about who and what caused the Chernobyl disaster, some others decide to refresh reader's knowledge of nuclear physics and publish photos and footage of the disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant that occurred in 1986.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

We decided to highlight something else — the moments when the station was sentenced again and again, while the experiment continued. It was called "testing the turbine generator rotor rundown system.” Simply put — whether a turbine spinning by inertia (in case of a power outage at the station) could supply power to the main circulation pumps until the emergency diesel generators started. The three previous attempts since 1983 had failed. The Ministry was waiting for success. Everyone was waiting.

The experiment was considered potentially dangerous, but no one believed that the RBMK-1000 could explode.

Even after the accident, the dying Akimov and Toptunov repeated: "We did everything correctly. The RBMK does not explode.”

Since the launch of the first unit in 1973, physicists lived with the conviction — a channel-type reactor with a graphite moderator is structurally incapable of a prompt power excursion.

It does not have a "single vessel,” but 1661 independent technological channels. Yes, they are in a single neutron field, next to each other, but still — if something happens in one, only the "problematic” section would suffer.

In addition, the RBMK was a Soviet nuclear pride — a unique design, it was exported to Lithuania, to Cuba, it operated in Leningrad, Kursk, Smolensk. A catastrophe was impossible by definition — until it happened.

By the way, a paradox. The RBMK was also considered "maximally operator-friendly.”

It forgave errors that on another reactor would have led to shutdown. It had a huge positive reactivity margin, power changed smoothly, without sharp jumps. It allowed refueling on the fly, without shutting down the unit — this seemed like the highest level of convenience. For the operator it was "tractable,” inertial, predictable. Designers were even proud that they had reduced qualification requirements for personnel.

But operators did not know that the friendly giant had a hidden mode. And that the emergency protection, which was supposed to stop even the worst power surge, was not a brake, but a detonator.

The Night of April 25-26, 1986

On the night of April 25 to 26, 1986, the fourth power unit became a physical trap.

The first chance to stop everything was missed at 00:28, when power dropped to 30 megawatts. The core began to be "poisoned” by xenon-135 — this is the standard iodine pit.

According to regulations, the unit should have been shut down for a day. Instead, the control rods were raised upward to pull the reactor out of the pit, and safety limiters had to be disabled. This was the first sentence.

By 1 a.m., power was raised to 200 megawatts. But for this, operators removed almost all absorbing rods from the core, sentencing the plant once again.

There were only seven rods in operation with a critical minimum of fifteen. This meant that the reactor no longer had brakes capable of suppressing a sharp power surge.

At 01:13, ten minutes before the experiment, it was still possible to press the AZ-5 button — emergency protection. The main circulation pumps were running at full capacity, supplying cold water. Inserting rods at that moment would have led to a smooth, safe shutdown. The third sentence — "continue, begin the experiment.”

At 01:23:04, the turbine stop valves were closed. The rundown began. The water flow through the core dropped, water began to turn into steam. Here the features of the RBMK reactor came into play: "more steam — higher power, higher power — even more steam.”

At 01:23:10, the "Skala” computer printed out — there is no reactivity margin. STOP. The personnel had 30 seconds to manually, one rod at a time, begin insertion. Yes, local damage to several channels would have occurred, but not a catastrophe. But the experiment continued.

At 01:23:40, already seeing trouble, the operator pressed the AZ-5 emergency protection button. The rods falling into the reactor were supposed to absorb power and stop any reaction — that same "absolute protection.” But this became a fatal wound — the "end effect” was triggered. The rods, as they fall, first insert into the core not the boron carbide absorber, but graphite displacers 4.5 meters long. They displace water, which at least somehow slowed neutrons.

In a normal situation this is compensated by the number of rods. But there were only seven. Each graphite tip works like a gas pedal.

In fractions of a second, the thermal power of the plant (designed for 3000 megawatts) for the first time on Earth jumped above 30,000 megawatts. An example? A car designed for a maximum of 200 km/h went 2000 km/h.

In the first 1.5 seconds after pressing AZ-5, there was a theoretical chance of salvation. If someone had pulled the rods back out while simultaneously opening emergency cold water valves — perhaps the destruction would have been limited to a dozen channels. But this required an impossible reaction and knowledge of the future. They did not exist.

At 01:23:48, the pressure in the technological channels exceeded all conceivable limits. The steam-zirconium reaction tore apart the cladding of the rods with uranium fuel pellets. The explosion of steam and hydrogen tore off the upper biological protection plate "Elena” with a hydraulic shock. The cover weighing exactly one thousand tons flew off like a cork. The abyss of the core looked into the sky. 50 million curies burst out of the ruptured shaft. For comparison, the Hiroshima bomb — ten thousand curies. Here there were five thousand Hiroshimas at once — and 100 Hiroshimas every hour, day after day. Iodine-131, cesium-137, strontium-90 and plutonium. Chernobyl happened — the one we know.