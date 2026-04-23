World Book and Copyright Day: Why April 23 Matters for Global Culture

The date of April 23 — symbolic for world literature — became the foundation for establishing the World Book and Copyright Day, intended to strengthen a love of books and reading.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tom Murphy VII, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Old book bindings at the Merton College library

On this day in 1616, Miguel de Cervantes, William Shakespeare, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega passed away. It is also the birth or death date of such well-known authors as Maurice Druon, Halldór Laxness, Josep Pla, and Manuel Mejía Vallejo.

It was therefore natural that the UNESCO General Conference, held in Paris in 1995, decided to pay tribute to books and authors on this day, calling on everyone — especially young people — to discover the joy of reading and to respect the invaluable contribution of those who have advanced the social and cultural progress of humanity. At that time, World Book and Copyright Day was officially established, along with the UNESCO Prize for Children's and Young People's Literature in the Service of Tolerance.

The decision was made with the aim of promoting education, fostering awareness of cultural traditions, and recognizing that books are the greatest means of disseminating knowledge and the most reliable way of preserving it.

Through books, we gain access not only to knowledge but also to ideas, spiritual and moral values, an understanding of beauty, and humanity's creative achievements. As a carrier of information and a foundation of education and creativity, the book allows every culture to express itself, introduces the customs and traditions of different peoples, and draws attention to the many aspects of human activity connected with books — creative, publishing, regulatory, political, national, and international.

The book is a window into the world of cultural diversity, a bridge that connects different civilizations across time and space.

A Global Celebration of Reading

Today, World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated in more than one hundred countries by millions of people united in hundreds of associations. It is marked in schools and universities, cultural and educational institutions, professional organizations, and private enterprises. Over time, this international day has brought together book lovers from diverse cultures across all continents and has contributed to strengthening copyright protection.

UNESCO emphasizes that with the active participation of all stakeholders — writers, publishers, teachers, librarians, public and private institutions, non-governmental organizations, and the media — World Book and Copyright Day has become a platform that unites millions of people around the world.

The Role of Books in Preserving Culture

As we celebrate this day, special attention should be given to the vital role of books in preserving and enriching the culture of every nation. Books remain one of the most powerful tools in the collective effort to protect and expand humanity's cultural heritage.

Each year, the number of initiatives and events dedicated to this day continues to grow, as does their geographic reach. Among the most popular traditions worldwide are book fairs and exhibitions, public readings, presentations of classic literary works, and various cultural events.

World Book Capital Tradition

Another important tradition associated with this day has been observed since 2001: each year, a city is designated as the World Book Capital for a one-year term. The selection committee includes representatives of UNESCO and three major international publishing organizations — the International Publishers Association, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, and the International Booksellers Federation.

This title reflects a city's commitment to promoting books, reading, and cooperation among key stakeholders in the publishing industry. Over the years, cities around the world have held this title, including Madrid, Alexandria, New Delhi, Montreal, Bogotá, Beirut, Ljubljana, Buenos Aires, Yerevan, Bangkok, Port Harcourt, Wrocław, Athens, Sharjah, Tbilisi, Guadalajara, Accra, Strasbourg, Rio de Janeiro, Rabat, and many others.