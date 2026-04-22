International Mother Earth Day: Why April 22 Matters for Our Planet

Every year on April 22, the world celebrates International Mother Earth Day — a truly global event dedicated to our shared home and the urgent need to protect it.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Planet Earth

The Origins and Global Significance of Earth Day

The United Nations officially established International Mother Earth Day in 2009 during its 63rd General Assembly session, with the first celebration taking place in 2010. The resolution recognized that Earth and its ecosystems are humanity's home and essential to sustaining life.

The term "Mother Earth” reflects the deep interconnection between people, ecosystems, and the planet. The initiative builds on commitments made at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizing the need to balance economic, social, and environmental priorities for present and future generations.

Although Earth Day began in the United States in 1970, it became a global movement in 1990. Today, millions of people in more than 180 countries participate in environmental campaigns, educational programs, and sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Challenges Facing the Planet

Earth Day draws attention to critical environmental issues affecting the planet. Every year, the world loses around 10 million hectares of forest, while nearly one million species face the threat of extinction. Ocean acidification, driven by pollution and plastic waste, continues to disrupt marine ecosystems.

Climate change, deforestation, wildfires, unsustainable agriculture, and biodiversity loss accelerate environmental degradation. These challenges highlight the need for immediate and coordinated global action to protect ecosystems that support all life on Earth.

Healthy ecosystems play a vital role in combating poverty, mitigating climate change, and preventing large-scale humanitarian crises. Restoring damaged environments remains one of the most effective ways to secure a sustainable future.

Fascinating Facts About Planet Earth

Earth is approximately 4.5 billion years old and continues to evolve. The planet's circumference along the equator measures about 40,010 kilometers, while the distance from the surface to the center reaches roughly 6,378 kilometers.

Some of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded occurred in Death Valley, California, and El Azizia, Libya, with highs exceeding 55 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Antarctica holds the record for the coldest temperature ever measured, dropping to minus 89 degrees Celsius at the Vostok research station in 1983.

Earth is also rich in natural resources, with scientists identifying around 4,000 types of minerals, about 200 of which have practical applications. Each year, researchers continue to discover dozens of new mineral types.

Global Actions and Local Participation

International Mother Earth Day encourages individuals, communities, and governments to take action. Activities include environmental conferences, tree planting campaigns, urban cleanups, and even temporary restrictions on vehicle traffic in major cities.

In Russia and many other countries, environmental organizations lead awareness campaigns and community initiatives with support from volunteers and local authorities. People are encouraged to improve their neighborhoods, plant greenery, and contribute to sustainability efforts.

Ultimately, Earth Day serves as a reminder that humanity depends entirely on the health of the planet. Protecting ecosystems today ensures a better future for generations to come.