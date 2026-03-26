Loneliness Harms Health More Than Smoking 15 Cigarettes a Day

Chronic loneliness increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, weakens the immune system, and impairs brain function, raising the likelihood of early-onset dementia. According to medical experts, its overall harm can be compared to smoking or clinical obesity.

Photo: freepik by jeswin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A lone girl in the streets

March 26 marks a somewhat somber observance – Loneliness Day – a moment to recognize and understand the phenomenon in modern life.

Loneliness is an emotional state experienced by people who feel isolated from others, whether due to actual or perceived social separation. It is not only the absence of social connections and meaningful interactions but often an inner sense of psychological and social detachment from society.

Some people do not perceive loneliness as a problem and can manage it easily when necessary. Others struggle with it, feeling abandoned and unwanted. Psychologists stress that the feeling of loneliness and actual social isolation are not always identical. One can feel lonely even among family or friends, or conversely, feel content in complete solitude.

Why Loneliness Often Becomes Destructive

More often, however, loneliness is a destructive state influenced by numerous factors beyond personal traits. In today's world, stress at work or home, moving to a new city, job loss, trauma, divorce, relationship breakup, or the death of a loved one can all contribute. Not everyone manages such situations without emotional consequences.

Recent studies by Russian sociologists show that over 40% of Russians experience loneliness. While most cope effectively, one in four people feels lonely nearly all the time.

Loneliness vs. Solitude: A Crucial Difference

It is important not to confuse loneliness with solitude, a state in which a person voluntarily distances themselves from society for some or extended period. Specialists emphasize that such behavior can be highly beneficial for mental health. Unlike loneliness, often associated with painful emotions, sadness, or anxiety, solitude provides an opportunity for calm reflection, rest, personal development, planning, and even boosting creativity. How often someone needs these "rest periods" is highly individual and depends on both personal and situational factors.

Extreme loneliness carries serious consequences for both mental and physical well-being. It can worsen overall mental health, impair cognitive functions, trigger anxiety or depression, and lead to antisocial behavior or even suicide. Long-term loneliness can also harm physical health, increasing the risk of heart disease, immune system issues, and even shortening lifespan. Lonely individuals often go outdoors less, exercise less, eat or drink to cope with problems, and sleep poorly.

Recognizing and Combating Loneliness

It is crucial to recognize the signs of loneliness, learn coping strategies, and support those affected. Prevention is equally important: develop quality interpersonal relationships, maintain contact with family and friends, engage in physical activity, and seek new social connections. For those personally struggling, experts recommend first acknowledging the problem. Loneliness does not make you "wrong" or a failure; it is an opportunity to address personal challenges, with professional help if necessary.

In a modern world where technology and gadgets increasingly reduce face-to-face interactions, Loneliness Day encourages everyone to reflect on this issue and take steps to address it. Small acts of support can foster understanding, especially for elderly individuals. Conversely, highly active and tireless people may wish to spend the day in solitude, enjoying moments alone for reflection and recharge.