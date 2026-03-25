Soviet UFO Phenomenon: The 1977 Petrozavodsk Light 'Medusa'

At 4:00 a. m. on September 20, 1977, the sky over Petrozavodsk, Karelia, was illuminated by a phenomenon that defied the physics textbooks of the era. Witnesses described a massive glowing "jellyfish” hovering above the city, casting thin rays of light like a luminous rain. Thousands of observers — from police officers to engineers — reported a geometrically precise object that behaved more like an intelligent machine than a falling piece of metal.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Sergei Belov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A flash of light in the night sky

International Observations: From Copenhagen to Vladivostok

The event was not confined by political borders. Similar objects were reported over Helsinki and Copenhagen, while commercial pilots observed spheres accompanying their aircraft at cruising altitudes, seemingly ignoring aerodynamic laws. Interestingly, air defense radars failed to detect the phenomenon, suggesting an advanced stealth capability decades before it was officially developed. Scientists speculated that if these objects posed any threat, they were exquisitely tuned to evade detection.

Physicist Dmitry Lapshin told Pravda.Ru that the brightness and structure of the objects could not be attributed to typical atmospheric events, describing them as high-energy phenomena capable of locally altering environmental properties. Engineer Novozhilov from Kurkiyoki compared the object to a faceted dirigible about 100 meters in length that moved silently, hovered, and deployed a smaller reconnaissance sphere — maneuvers impossible with known 1970s technology.

Secret Archives of the USSR Academy of Sciences

Authorities responded rapidly, launching Program "Setka-AN,” which marked the first official acknowledgment of unusual aerial activity. Researchers analyzed reports, but the physics behind the phenomenon remained inexplicable. Following the appearance of the "jellyfish,” unusual biological activity was observed: roses bloomed unexpectedly, and lakes showed heightened biological activity, reminiscent of localized ionospheric changes caused by solar flares.

Characteristic Observed Fact Object Shape Glowing jellyfish, octagonal, dirigible Sound Silent even at low altitudes Consequences Electronic malfunctions, anomalous plant growth

Astrophysicist Alexey Rudnev suggested to Pravda.Ru that while some tried to explain the event as rare auroras, the clear geometry and detachment of fragments indicated a mechanical origin. Later theories attempted to attribute the sightings to the launch of Kosmos-955 from Plesetsk, but witnesses reported the phenomena occurring before the rocket launch, and the behaviors observed could not be explained by ordinary rocket exhaust.

Astronomer Pavel Gromov noted that objects of such scale remaining invisible to radar suggested either a total system failure or the presence of technology capable of actively absorbing radio waves.

FAQs About the Petrozavodsk Phenomenon

Could it have been a meteorite? No. Meteorites do not hover, change trajectory, or emit directed beams of light. The object's speed over Petrozavodsk was far too low for a fireball.

Why did radars fail to detect it? Experts hypothesize that the object was surrounded by an ionized cloud that absorbed or scattered radio signals, rendering it invisible to standard air defense systems of the time.

Were there reports of damage to windows? Yes, residents reported microscopic melted holes in glass that they associated with the "light rain” from the jellyfish.