World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Russia Celebrates Submariner’s Day: Honoring a Century of Underwater Naval Power

History, traditions

Every year on March 19, Russia celebrates Submariner's Day — a professional holiday for servicemen and civilian personnel of the submarine forces of the Russian Navy, established by the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy No. 253 on July 15, 1996.

Prince Vladimir nuclear powered submarine
Photo: function.mil.ru by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Prince Vladimir nuclear powered submarine

Origins of Russia's Submarine Forces

In 1906, by decree of Emperor Nicholas II, submarines were formally included in the classification of Russian naval vessels. Ten submarines joined the Russian fleet, including the first, Delfin, built at the Baltic Shipyard in 1904. This date is considered the official birth of Russia's submarine forces.

Although experimental submarines were constructed in Russia as early as the 19th century, the design and development of submarines as a key branch of military shipbuilding began in the early 20th century. The Russo-Japanese War (1904-1905) became the first war in history in which submarines, though not yet officially recognized, demonstrated their strategic potential.

Growth Through the 20th Century

The first Russian submarine unit — the submarine brigade — was formed in 1911 within the Baltic Fleet and based in Libava. It included 11 submarines and the floating bases Europa and Khabarovsk. During World War I (1914-1918), submarines were widely used in maritime communications warfare, and by the end of the war, they had become an independent branch of the navy, capable of tactical and operational missions.

Between 1930 and 1939, the USSR built over 20 large, 80 medium, 60 small submarines, and 20 submarine minelayers. By the outbreak of the Great Patriotic War, four fleets collectively operated 212 submarines.

Nuclear Era and Modern Submarine Capabilities

A turning point in Soviet naval history came in the 1950s with the introduction of nuclear propulsion on submarines, granting them virtually unlimited operational range. By 1961, the Russian fleet possessed nine nuclear submarines — four missile and five torpedo boats. The Soviet Union built a total of 243 nuclear submarines of various classes and, including Imperial Russia, over 1,000 diesel-electric submarines.

Today, the Russian Navy maintains a formation of nuclear missile cruisers capable of striking surface target groups, including aircraft carrier formations, with high effectiveness. Submarines are integrated into all fleets and comprise 13 projects currently in service.

Strategic Role and Personnel

The submarine forces, including strategic nuclear missile submarines, multipurpose nuclear submarines, and diesel-electric boats, serve as a decisive strike arm of the fleet, able to stealthily and rapidly deploy worldwide, deliver surprise attacks from ocean depths, and deter aggression from maritime directions.

Modern Russian submarines are not only advanced in shipbuilding and technology but also rely on highly professional submariners, shipbuilders, and maintenance crews who ensure combat readiness. On Submariner's Day, personnel receive recognition from the command, distinguished submariners are awarded state honors, and celebratory events and concerts are held nationwide.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Iran Strike Wipes Out 17 Percent of Qatar’s LNG Export Capacity
Russia Culls Thousands of Cattle Amid Deadly Pasteurellosis and Rabies Outbreaks
Hungary’s Veto Shakes EU Unity Over Ukraine Support and Russia Sanctions
Pentagon Chief Hegseth Urges Keeping US Weapons at Home Instead of Sending to Ukraine
Billions in Rupees: Russia Faces Challenge Deploying Indian Currency Holdings
Oil Market Shock: Saudi Arabia Bypasses Hormuz with Record Red Sea Exports
Rosatom Plans Major Evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant After Strike
Tehran Praises Moscow for Supplying Essential Medicines During Crisis
Israel Strikes Iran's Major Caspian Sea Port, Targets Warships and Buildings
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
Now reading
Beijing’s Energy Leverage Fails as Taiwan Turns to US and Qatar
Asia
Beijing’s Energy Leverage Fails as Taiwan Turns to US and Qatar
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Society
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
Hotspots and Incidents
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
Popular
What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?

The escalating Middle East crisis may bring short-term energy gains for Russia but risks undermining its long-term geopolitical influence

What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
Northern Israel on Brink of Evacuation After Intense Iranian Strikes
Patrushev: Iran War Destructive for USA, Erodes Confidence in US Military Presence Abroad
Japan Unveils Kawasaki EC-2 SOJ Electronic Warfare Aircraft in First Public Flight
Russia Celebrates Submariner’s Day: Honoring a Century of Underwater Naval Power Andrey Mihayloff What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War? Petr Ermilin Scientists Predict First Evidence of Alien Life by 2075 — But Not the Kind You Expect Angela Antonova
Beijing’s Energy Leverage Fails as Taiwan Turns to US and Qatar
Raw Video Shows Man Fatally Shooting Himself While Filming Social Media Video
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Brad Pitt Fights Back Over French Winery Sale, Demands Interrogation of Russian Billionaire
Last materials
Russia Culls Thousands of Cattle Amid Deadly Pasteurellosis and Rabies Outbreaks
Hungary’s Veto Shakes EU Unity Over Ukraine Support and Russia Sanctions
Pentagon Chief Hegseth Urges Keeping US Weapons at Home Instead of Sending to Ukraine
Billions in Rupees: Russia Faces Challenge Deploying Indian Currency Holdings
Oil Market Shock: Saudi Arabia Bypasses Hormuz with Record Red Sea Exports
Rosatom Plans Major Evacuation from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant After Strike
Tehran Praises Moscow for Supplying Essential Medicines During Crisis
Israel Strikes Iran's Major Caspian Sea Port, Targets Warships and Buildings
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
What May Change for Russia in the World when Iran Loses War?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.