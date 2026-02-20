World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mir Space Complex: Fifteen Years as Humanity’s Only Permanent Home in Orbit

History, traditions

On February 20, 1986, the Soviet Union launched the orbital scientific station Mir, a project that succeeded the earlier Salyut stations and soon became the only permanently crewed space laboratory in the world. For more than a decade and a half, Mir served as a unique platform for long-duration scientific and technological experiments, as well as groundbreaking studies of the human body in space.

A New Generation of Orbital Stations

The station functioned as a core module designed for the gradual construction of a multipurpose, continuously operating crewed complex. Engineers envisioned a modular system capable of supporting specialized research and applied missions. Over time, the complex expanded as additional modules docked with the base block, including Kvant, Kvant-2, Kristall, and Spektr. Each module introduced new scientific capabilities and significantly broadened the station's operational scope.

Completion of the Mir Complex

The construction of the orbital complex concluded on April 26, 1996, when the fifth and final expansion module, Priroda, joined the station. Equipped with sophisticated scientific instruments, the module marked the completion of Mir's full configuration. With the base block and five modules combined, the total mass of the complex reached nearly 129 tons, an extraordinary achievement for orbital engineering at the time.

Scientific Achievements and International Cooperation

The Mir complex remained operational until June 2000, far exceeding its original design lifespan. During its years in orbit, the station hosted 28 space expeditions. In total, 139 Russian and international researchers visited the complex. Scientists installed approximately 11.5 tons of scientific equipment representing 240 distinct technological systems contributed by 27 countries.

Throughout the station's lifetime, crews carried out 24 international research programs and conducted more than 16,500 experiments. The knowledge gained aboard Mir transformed multiple fields, ranging from space medicine and materials science to Earth observation and microgravity physics. The program also drove the development of more than 600 advanced technologies, many of which later influenced modern space systems.

Records That Defined an Era

The Mir station established several world records, including milestones in orbital flight duration, cumulative time spent in space, and extravehicular activity. These achievements demonstrated the feasibility of prolonged human presence beyond Earth and laid the foundation for future stations and deep-space missions.

The End of a Historic Mission

In January 2001, the Russian Government signed a decree terminating the operation of the Mir complex, citing its extreme physical wear. On March 23, 2001, the station completed its final flight, concluding one of the most significant chapters in the history of human space exploration.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
