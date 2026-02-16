Maslenitsa Week: Russians Bid Farewell to Winter 2026

Maslenitsa (the Pancake Week, aka the Butter Week) stands among the most cheerful and eagerly awaited events of the year, symbolizing the farewell to winter. The celebration traditionally takes place on the eve of Great Lent. The Pancake Week, as it is known in the Orthodox calendar, preserves numerous customs and rituals. Many people believe that observing each day properly brings prosperity and happiness into the home.
Although Maslenitsa appears in the church calendar, its origins date back to pre-Christian times. Ancient Slavs celebrated the arrival of spring with a long festival filled with festivities, rituals, and symbolic acts. The holiday survived the Christianization of Rus, while many of its customs remained intact, including public celebrations, baking pancakes as a symbol of the sun, and burning an effigy representing winter.
Historical sources mention similar festivities as early as the fourth century. By the ninth to twelfth centuries, people celebrated the week with exceptional scale. The holiday also carried social significance, as it often became a time for matchmaking and weddings.
Pancakes played a central role in Maslenitsa celebrations. Their round shape symbolized the sun, warmth, and the approaching spring. Some historians associate pancakes with memorial traditions, as the Saturday preceding Maslenitsa honored deceased ancestors.
Despite changing eras and religious influences, Maslenitsa endured. People welcomed and bid farewell to the holiday with enthusiasm, believing that louder celebrations ensured a more successful and fertile year. Even attempts by rulers to restrain the excesses of the festivities proved ineffective. Historical records describe how Alexei Mikhailovich tried to limit certain amusements, yet popular merriment continued.
Each day of Maslenitsa carried distinct rituals:
The final day also included fairs, public festivities, dances, and the ceremonial burning of the Maslenitsa effigy.
Folk beliefs advise against quarrels, negativity, and refusing hospitality during the festive week. Tradition discourages serving meat dishes, maintaining sadness, or spending the holiday in isolation. Maslenitsa emphasizes communication, generosity, and shared joy.
Celebrating Maslenitsa with warmth and good spirits, according to long-standing belief, sets a positive tone for the year ahead.
