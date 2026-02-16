Maslenitsa Week: Russians Bid Farewell to Winter 2026

Maslenitsa (the Pancake Week, aka the Butter Week) stands among the most cheerful and eagerly awaited events of the year, symbolizing the farewell to winter. The celebration traditionally takes place on the eve of Great Lent. The Pancake Week, as it is known in the Orthodox calendar, preserves numerous customs and rituals. Many people believe that observing each day properly brings prosperity and happiness into the home.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kromixsys, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Pancake Week celebrations

Origins and Historical Meaning of Maslenitsa

Although Maslenitsa appears in the church calendar, its origins date back to pre-Christian times. Ancient Slavs celebrated the arrival of spring with a long festival filled with festivities, rituals, and symbolic acts. The holiday survived the Christianization of Rus, while many of its customs remained intact, including public celebrations, baking pancakes as a symbol of the sun, and burning an effigy representing winter.

Historical sources mention similar festivities as early as the fourth century. By the ninth to twelfth centuries, people celebrated the week with exceptional scale. The holiday also carried social significance, as it often became a time for matchmaking and weddings.

Pancakes and Ritual Symbolism

Pancakes played a central role in Maslenitsa celebrations. Their round shape symbolized the sun, warmth, and the approaching spring. Some historians associate pancakes with memorial traditions, as the Saturday preceding Maslenitsa honored deceased ancestors.

Maslenitsa Through the Centuries

Despite changing eras and religious influences, Maslenitsa endured. People welcomed and bid farewell to the holiday with enthusiasm, believing that louder celebrations ensured a more successful and fertile year. Even attempts by rulers to restrain the excesses of the festivities proved ineffective. Historical records describe how Alexei Mikhailovich tried to limit certain amusements, yet popular merriment continued.

Traditions of Maslenitsa Week

Each day of Maslenitsa carried distinct rituals:

Monday marked the welcoming of Maslenitsa;

Tuesday featured games and social gatherings;

Wednesday focused on family hospitality, when mothers-in-law invited sons-in-law for pancakes;

Thursday brought large public festivities, sleigh rides, and traditional competitions;

Friday reversed the roles, as sons-in-law hosted mothers-in-law;

Saturday centered on gatherings with relatives;

Sunday, known as Forgiveness Sunday, concluded the celebration. People visited relatives and friends, exchanged greetings, and asked forgiveness for past grievances.

The final day also included fairs, public festivities, dances, and the ceremonial burning of the Maslenitsa effigy.

What People Traditionally Avoid During Maslenitsa

Folk beliefs advise against quarrels, negativity, and refusing hospitality during the festive week. Tradition discourages serving meat dishes, maintaining sadness, or spending the holiday in isolation. Maslenitsa emphasizes communication, generosity, and shared joy.

Celebrating Maslenitsa with warmth and good spirits, according to long-standing belief, sets a positive tone for the year ahead.