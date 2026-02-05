Specialty Coffee as Culture of Taste: From Erna Knutsen to Third Wave

Today, almost everyone knows the benefits of freshly roasted coffee, understands the difference between Arabica and Robusta, and recognizes various brewing methods. However, the term specialty coffee still remains unfamiliar to many. To understand what specialty coffee truly means and how it differs from ordinary coffee, it is worth taking a closer look.

Photo: unsplash.com by NADER AYMAN is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Coffee beans

The History of the Specialty Coffee Term

The concept of specialty coffee originated with Erna Knutsen, who later became widely known as the godmother of specialty coffee. She used the term to describe coffee beans grown in a unique microclimate and distinguished by exceptional flavor and aromatic characteristics.

Erna began her career as a secretary at a coffee trading company, where she developed a deep knowledge of and passion for coffee. She later founded her own trading company, Knutsen Coffees, Ltd.. Throughout her career, she actively promoted coffee education and emphasized the importance of origin, processing, and brewing methods.

Knutsen laid the foundation for the specialty coffee industry and received the Specialty Coffee Association of America Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991 for her contribution to the field.

Specialty Coffee Quality Criteria

Specialty coffee stands out for its high flavor and organoleptic qualities. These characteristics depend not only on careful selection of the best beans but also on proper transportation, roasting profiles, packaging, and storage.

The industry uses the Q grading system to evaluate coffee quality. Graders assess flavor, aftertaste, balance, aroma, sweetness, and acidity. Specialty coffee must score above 80 points on a 100-point scale.

Lots that score 90 points or higher rarely reach the retail market. Such exceptional coffees usually appear at professional championships. Only Arabica beans participate in this grading process, and only single-origin coffees qualify.

Rich and expressive specialty coffee comes from ripe cherries harvested during the most recent crop cycle. Coffee beans remain considered fresh if harvested no more than six to twelve months earlier.

Another key criterion involves the absence of defects. Specialty beans must strictly meet evaluation protocols. Beans with primary defects, such as blackened or moldy beans, are not allowed. Secondary defects, including cracked, insect-damaged, or broken beans, may not exceed five defects per 300 grams.

Coffee passes through many stages before reaching the cup, and the skill of the roaster plays a critical role. Freshly roasted coffee maintains optimal quality for up to three months, which makes the roast date on the package an essential indicator.

How Specialty Coffee Differs from Ordinary Coffee

Specialty coffee differs from conventional coffee through meticulous attention to detail at every stage of production. This approach begins with growing conditions and continues through harvesting, fermentation, processing, roasting, and brewing.

Producers often grow specialty coffee in small batches known as microlots. This method allows full control over quality and creates unique flavor profiles shaped by carefully managed conditions.

The Third Wave and Coffee Culture

The culture surrounding specialty coffee closely connects with the concept of third-wave coffee. This movement treats coffee not simply as a stimulating beverage but as a premium product worthy of respect and understanding.

Supporters of the third wave aim to explore every nuance of coffee, from bean variety and processing method to brewing technique and flavor descriptors. Specialty coffee represents a philosophy rather than a passing trend.

The core idea centers on conscious choice. It reflects a desire for high-quality beans, natural products, and a clean, expressive taste. The habit of ordering oversized cups overloaded with milk and cinnamon gradually fades, replaced by appreciation for the coffee itself.