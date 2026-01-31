Russian Aspic Festival and Cultural Life of Pavlovsky Posad

Irina Ushakova, Director of the Municipal Cultural Institution PPMVK, PhD in History, Associate Professor, and representative of the Princely Court Museum, presented the Russian Aspic Festival, gastronomic competitions, folk entertainment, as well as the Textile Posad festival, a film festival, and the city's summer theater projects.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Aspic with vegetables

Russian Aspic Festival in Pavlovsky Posad

The Russian Aspic Festival will take place on January 31 in Pavlovsky Posad. This year marks the thirteenth edition of the event.

Previously, the festival took place at the museum, but it has now moved to a new public space, Melenki Park, because the number of visitors has grown significantly. According to the organizers, the museum space no longer accommodates all guests.

"We welcome everyone on January 31 at Melenki Park for a tasty, aromatic, and very joyful Russian Aspic Festival,” said Irina Ushakova.

Competitions, Records, and Speed-Eating Contests

The festival features an extensive competition program. Participants compete for the largest aspic, the most beautiful presentation, and the most unusual recipe.

This year, 21 teams will present their versions of aspic. Each festival edition follows a specific theme, and in 2026 it focuses on proverbs and sayings.

According to Ushakova, traditional sayings perfectly reflect the spirit of the festival and its activities, as cooking aspic requires patience and skill. Russian folklore includes many expressions connected with this dish and its preparation.

The festival also hosts a speed-eating aspic tournament, which consistently attracts a large number of participants. Portions weigh around 300 grams. Contestants eat aspic with mustard or horseradish and often finish within seconds, determining the winners.

One of the most unusual activities involves aspic checkers. On a large checkerboard, cups of aspic replace traditional pieces. Players not only move the pieces but also eat them, turning the game into a humorous competition.

Fair, Concerts, and Family Activities

The festival includes a large fair, an extensive concert program, and numerous animation activities for children and adults. Several stage areas operate throughout the park.

Organizers emphasize that every visitor will find entertainment, food, and activities suited to their interests.

Among the city's major annual events stands the nationwide sewing and textile craft festival Textile Posad, organized by the museum and exhibition complex.

In 2026, the festival will take place on September 4-5. During the previous two years, it received grant support from the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives. Organizers have submitted a new application this year and await the results, but the festival will proceed regardless.

The program includes competitions and a large fashion show. Last year, around 300 clothing designs appeared on the runway. Some outfits sold immediately after the show, with buyers purchasing them directly off the catwalk.

This year's program also includes a conference and numerous additional activities.

Conferences and the Tikhonov Film Festival

Pavlovsky Posad hosts the scientific and practical conference Day of the Local Historian, dedicated to regional studies. Each conference concludes with the publication of a collected volume of reports. In 2026, the conference will take place on April 24.

In addition, the city will host the 10th anniversary International Film Festival Seventeen Moments, dedicated to the life of Vyacheslav Vasilyevich Tikhonov, a native of Pavlovsky Posad. The festival will run from April 22 to April 26.

Summer Festivals and Theater Projects

Summer in Pavlovsky Posad features an equally rich program. The Vyacheslav Tikhonov House Museum annually hosts the open-air theater festival Summer Stars.

The festival begins in mid-May and continues through August. Performances take place on an open stage, with theater groups arriving from various towns across the Moscow Region, primarily children's and youth ensembles.

According to Ushakova, Pavlovsky Posad always welcomes guests and visiting performers.

Events Worth Visiting

Ushakova recommends attending the Russian Aspic Festival, the Textile Posad festival, and the film festival. She also encourages visitors to explore the city's museums, festivals, and workshops.