International LEGO Day: How a Danish Brick United Generations Worldwide

On January 28, people around the world celebrate a holiday that has united multiple generations of children and adults who share a passion for building and creativity. For most of them, the very word "construction set” immediately brings one name to mind: LEGO. This date is known as International LEGO Day.

Photo: flickr.com by Markus Spiske, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Lego figurines

The LEGO Group was founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen. Two years later, after he began producing wooden toys, the company received its now world-famous name. The word LEGO originated from the Danish phrase "leg godt,” which literally means "play well.”

The Birth of a Global Brand

The LEGO trademark was officially registered in Denmark in 1954, and the company's headquarters were established in the town of Billund, where they remain to this day. Billund is also home to the largest LEGOLAND theme park in the world, opened in 1968. Built entirely from LEGO elements, the park became a symbol of the brand's creative philosophy. Today, twelve LEGOLAND parks operate worldwide, with three more currently under construction.

From the very beginning, LEGO succeeded in creating a product designed for children of different ages without rigidly tying its core concept to gender. While modern LEGO catalogs include series aimed specifically at boys or girls, the brand's foundational idea remains universal. Throughout its history, LEGO has maintained an exceptionally high standard of quality, setting its construction sets apart from competitors and imitations. For many children, LEGO remains a highly desired gift that consistently brings joy and excitement.

From Plastic Experiments to the Perfect Brick

Before the appearance of the construction set itself, the company began producing plastic toys in 1947. Two years later, an early version of the LEGO brick was introduced. Its design drew inspiration from improved bricks created by the British company Kiddicraft. At the time, only the uncompromising quality standards established by the company's founder allowed LEGO to compete with traditional wooden toys and prevailing ideas about what children's toys should be.

Nearly a decade later, on January 28, 1958, LEGO patented the modern brick design that still serves as the foundation for all LEGO construction sets today. At the same time, the company selected ABS plastic as the material for its elements. This specific date later became the official reason for celebrating International LEGO Day.

Timeless Principles and Creative Freedom

Although the LEGO logo has changed several times, most recently in 1998, the company has always remained faithful to its original principles: high quality and universal compatibility. All LEGO elements seamlessly connect with one another and are produced from environmentally friendly, hypoallergenic materials. According to some sources, the plastic composition even includes a substance that allows accidentally swallowed pieces to be detected by X-ray imaging.

LEGO construction sets encourage creative imagination and allow children to envision themselves as architects, engineers, or aircraft designers. They enable games entirely built around self-created models, while the universal nature of the elements offers virtually unlimited freedom for even the boldest ideas and projects. Adults who join children in building LEGO creations often find themselves unexpectedly absorbed, unable to pull away from the brightly illustrated step-by-step instructions that capture their attention just as strongly.

LEGO in the Digital Age

In a world dominated by digital gadgets, hands-on play has gained special value. Working with LEGO elements helps children develop fine motor skills, concentration, patience, attentiveness, imagination, and creativity. Successfully completing a build also boosts self-confidence and a sense of achievement.

Today, the LEGO catalog includes a wide range of construction series designed for different age groups, interests, and skill levels. These range from large, simple sets for toddlers to advanced kits featuring microcontrollers, sensors, and electric motors capable of engaging even adults. The sets are further divided into numerous thematic lines, and the assortment continues to expand every year. Production takes place at factories and manufacturing facilities in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Mexico, and China.

LEGO's popularity has reached extraordinary heights. In 2011, several LEGO sets even traveled into space. Among the most impressive achievements by LEGO enthusiasts are a full-scale 1:1 aircraft model built in 2013, a tower exceeding 34 meters in height, and a railway system stretching nearly four kilometers. LEGO has also become the foundation for numerous animated projects based on well-known films, where entire worlds and characters appear as LEGO elements and animated minifigures.