World Cheese Lovers’ Day Celebrates One of Humanity’s Oldest Delicacies

Why Cheese Has Captivated the World for Thousands of Years

Fans of one of the world's most popular dairy products celebrate a special occasion every year on January 20, known globally as World Cheese Lovers' Day.

Cheese

Cheese ranks among the most nutritious and versatile foods. Its extraordinary diversity has earned it admiration not only from everyday consumers but also from gourmets who appreciate refined and complex flavors.

Ancient Origins of Cheese Making

The history of cheese stretches back into pre-literate antiquity. Some researchers trace the beginnings of cheese making to around 8000 BC, based on archaeological discoveries and chemical analyses of ancient residues.

No single homeland of cheese exists. Variations of this dairy product emerged independently in many cultures, often separated by vast distances and located in different parts of the world.

Cheese production began to develop particularly rapidly during the Middle Ages. The origins of many cheese varieties that remain popular today are well documented, and numerous countries regard their cheese-making traditions as part of their national heritage and a source of pride.

Legends, Standards, and Secret Recipes

Several countries preserve legends explaining the origins of specific cheese varieties. One of the most famous tales describes the accidental creation of blue cheese, when a shepherd forgot cheese in a cave and later discovered it covered with mold. Hunger or curiosity led him to taste it, revealing an unexpectedly rich and unusual flavor.

Many cheeses carry names that reflect their geographic origins, and some countries enforce strict quality standards for protected varieties. The long and rich tradition of cheese making continues to evolve, preserving ancient recipes that producers often guard as closely held secrets.

From Milk to Masterpiece

Cheeses differ in shape, appearance, flavor, fat content, hardness, and composition. Cheese production remains a complex and labor-intensive process that demands strict adherence to technology and tradition.

Producers carefully consider the quality and origin of milk, including cow, goat, buffalo, mare, and sheep milk, as well as enzymes and additives such as rennet, brines, edible molds, bacteria, microorganisms, and even cheese mites or larvae. The aging process also requires precise conditions involving light, humidity, temperature, and time.

The sheer variety of cheeses satisfies the broadest range of culinary preferences, from simple tastes to the most refined palates. Estimates suggest that between 800 and 2,000 cheese varieties exist worldwide. Among the most famous are Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Emmental, Dor Blue, Roquefort, Cheddar, Camembert, Brie, Feta, Mozzarella, and Stilton.

In Russia, traditional home cheese-making methods existed for centuries. Under Peter I, the country first encountered European cheese-making technologies, inviting Dutch cheesemakers as an experiment. Dutch cheese later served as a model for the development of Russian varieties, making the evolution of Russian cheese production a story in its own right.

Countries with particularly strong and legally protected cheese-making traditions include Italy, France, Switzerland, Greece, the Netherlands, and Germany. Each has developed unique cheeses and made invaluable contributions to the craft. Rich cheese-making traditions also thrive in the Baltic states and the Caucasus.

France celebrates its own national cheese holiday on March 29, while Italy hosts international cheese festivals twice a year, in spring and autumn. World Cheese Lovers' Day on January 20 brings together cheese enthusiasts across the globe.

Festivals, exhibitions, tastings, and master classes traditionally mark the celebration in many countries, with participation from major producers, artisan cheesemakers, and restaurateurs. Beyond tasting, some enthusiasts even collect labels from cheese wheels, a hobby known as fromology.