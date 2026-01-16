World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World Beatles Day Celebrates the Music That Changed the World

World Beatles Day: Why January 16 Celebrates the Legendary Liverpool Four
History, traditions

Traditionally, on January 16, true music lovers fill their speakers and headphones with Yesterday, Yellow Submarine, Let It Be, and other masterpieces by one of the most popular bands of all time — the legendary Liverpool four. Since 2001, by decision of UNESCO, January 16 has been celebrated as World Beatles Day.

The Beatles
Photo: commons.wikimedia by United Press International, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The Beatles

The date was chosen deliberately. On January 16, 1957, the The Cavern Club opened in Liverpool, the venue where the future path to fame began for the then-unknown young musicians John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison. At first, they performed in different groups, and only a few years later another future Beatle, Ringo Starr, joined them.

The Cavern Club and the Rise of Fame

The Beatles performed at The Cavern Club for the first time on February 9, 1961. The band soon became a regular attraction at the venue and quickly gained a devoted following. Global recognition came in 1963 after the release of the single Please Please Me. From that moment, the world experienced a phenomenon soon known as Beatlemania.

Another milestone also occurred on January 16. In 1964, the magazine Cashbox ranked I Want To Hold Your Hand at number one on the American charts after the single sold one million copies in just ten days. The iconic song Yesterday, often regarded as the band's most famous work, premiered in 1965. In 1999, BBC audiences voted it the best song of the century.

Historic Performances and Final Concert

On June 25, 1967, The Beatles became the first band to perform live on satellite television for a global audience, reaching nearly 400 million viewers worldwide. On January 30, 1969, the group played a rooftop concert in London that became their final live performance.

In their classic lineup, The Beatles worked together for eight years. During that time, they officially composed more than 240 songs, recorded numerous singles, released 13 albums, starred in several films and television shows, and achieved hit status with nearly every release.

Musical Legacy and Global Influence

The band began by drawing inspiration from American rock and roll pioneers, including the influential work of Elvis Presley, before developing a distinctive sound of their own. Their music profoundly influenced the evolution of global popular music.

Many renowned composers and performers followed their example. The group also pioneered innovative techniques in sound recording and music video production.

According to Rolling Stone, The Beatles rank first among the greatest musical artists of all time. In December 2015, The Cavern Club presented the city of Liverpool with a monument depicting the legendary four walking along the waterfront.

How the World Celebrates World Beatles Day

On January 16, cities around the world host commemorative events and tribute concerts dedicated to the British quartet. Music lovers of all ages once again turn on the songs they cherish, celebrating the timeless creativity of The Beatles.

