From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions

Halloween is often portrayed as sinister, satanic, or ominous, but its history tells a very different story. Far from being a celebration of evil, the holiday has its roots in the Celtic Samhain festival of Scotland and Ireland, marking the end of the harvest season and the transition from one agricultural year to the next. Much like the Slavic Maslenitsa, which symbolizes seasonal change, Samhain was originally a festive, agricultural event, not a celebration of death or darkness.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by www.Pixel.la Free Stock Photos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Halloween pumpkin

From Paganism to Christianity

In 601 AD, attempts by Pope Gregory I to Christianize Samhain transformed it into Lemuria, a day to honor spirits of the dead. Later, in 609 AD, Pope Boniface IV introduced All Hallows’ Day (All Hallows Day, Dies d’Omni Sancti) to honor Christian saints. Initially held on May 13, the celebration was later moved to November 1 under Pope Gregory III, merging Celtic and Christian traditions and paving the way for All Hallows’ Eve, which eventually became known as Halloween.

Trick-or-Treating and Modern Traditions

The practice of children visiting homes in costumes, asking for treats, originated in the 16th century as a ritual of exchanging small cakes for prayers for the dead. By the 19th century, this evolved into the modern custom of wearing masks and costumes for fun, rather than religious purposes. Today, Halloween costumes range from spooky to whimsical, including princesses, fairies, and mermaids, making it a celebration of imagination and fun rather than darkness or demonic worship.

A Celebration, Not a Curse

Although Halloween has accumulated mysticism over time, its origins and customs do not involve Satanic practices. Just as people enjoy Easter or New Year celebrations without religious intent, modern Halloween is a secular holiday offering an opportunity for creativity and communal fun. So, while it may feature ghosts and ghouls, the holiday’s essence is joy and festivity, not darkness.

Happy Halloween—or Samhain!