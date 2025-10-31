World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Evgeniya Petrova

From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions

History, traditions

Halloween is often portrayed as sinister, satanic, or ominous, but its history tells a very different story. Far from being a celebration of evil, the holiday has its roots in the Celtic Samhain festival of Scotland and Ireland, marking the end of the harvest season and the transition from one agricultural year to the next. Much like the Slavic Maslenitsa, which symbolizes seasonal change, Samhain was originally a festive, agricultural event, not a celebration of death or darkness.

Halloween pumpkin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by www.Pixel.la Free Stock Photos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Halloween pumpkin

From Paganism to Christianity

In 601 AD, attempts by Pope Gregory I to Christianize Samhain transformed it into Lemuria, a day to honor spirits of the dead. Later, in 609 AD, Pope Boniface IV introduced All Hallows’ Day (All Hallows Day, Dies d’Omni Sancti) to honor Christian saints. Initially held on May 13, the celebration was later moved to November 1 under Pope Gregory III, merging Celtic and Christian traditions and paving the way for All Hallows’ Eve, which eventually became known as Halloween.

Trick-or-Treating and Modern Traditions

The practice of children visiting homes in costumes, asking for treats, originated in the 16th century as a ritual of exchanging small cakes for prayers for the dead. By the 19th century, this evolved into the modern custom of wearing masks and costumes for fun, rather than religious purposes. Today, Halloween costumes range from spooky to whimsical, including princesses, fairies, and mermaids, making it a celebration of imagination and fun rather than darkness or demonic worship.

A Celebration, Not a Curse

Although Halloween has accumulated mysticism over time, its origins and customs do not involve Satanic practices. Just as people enjoy Easter or New Year celebrations without religious intent, modern Halloween is a secular holiday offering an opportunity for creativity and communal fun. So, while it may feature ghosts and ghouls, the holiday’s essence is joy and festivity, not darkness.

Happy Halloween—or Samhain!

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Ukrainian Troops Trapped in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk — Putin Reports Encirclement
How Car Color Affects Safety, Maintenance and Driver Mood — Bright Shades Score High
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
Foods That Can Repair Tooth Enamel Naturally
Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed
Affordable Omega-3 Sources That Rival Salmon: Chia, Flax and Mackerel Lead the List
Now reading
Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed
Society
Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Columnists
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal
World
Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal
Popular
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the United States could fully replace Russia in the Chinese oil and gas market, but experts warn that logistics, pricing, and political realities make such a shift nearly impossible

Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Pentagon Pulls Elite Airborne Brigade from Romania as Europe Faces Force Cuts
NASA’s Greatest Challenge on the Moon: Keeping Astronauts on Their Feet
From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace Guy Somerset Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Last materials
How Car Color Affects Safety, Maintenance and Driver Mood — Bright Shades Score High
From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions
Moscow Denies Kyiv’s Alleged Strike on Oreshnik ICBM in Astrakhan Region
Foods That Can Repair Tooth Enamel Naturally
Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace
Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.