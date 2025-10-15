World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed

History, traditions

Ratmanov Island, aka Big Diomede Island, a tiny Russian outpost in the Bering Strait, sits just a few kilometers from the United States. Its location is extraordinary: it lies at the meeting point of two hemispheres, near the International Date Line, making it a literal boundary between worlds.

Big Diomede 3 2014-08-17
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ansgar Walk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
On the highest point of the island rests a relic of Soviet history: a Li-2 aircraft that crashed in the summer of 1971. The plane had been delivering ballots for border guards stationed at the island’s easternmost Soviet outpost, allowing them to participate in elections for the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR and local workers’ councils.

Click here to see pictures of the crashed Li-2 aircraft on Ratmanov Island

According to surviving accounts from the crew, the flight initially went smoothly. After reaching the designated drop zone, the crew successfully delivered the cargo using a small parachute. As they began turning southward and climbing altitude, they encountered a thick fog bank. Tragically, the plane struck the island’s highest peak, known as “the Roof.”

The angle of impact aligned almost perfectly with the slope of the terrain, allowing the aircraft to “land” on its belly rather than break apart completely. Despite the severity of the crash, all four crew members survived. Most suffered injuries ranging from bruises and minor cuts to broken bones and head trauma, but they were able to move independently and were transported safely to the border post.

Today, the Li-2 wreck remains on the island, covered in inscriptions from border guards and the occasional adventurous tourist. It stands as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Soviet border operations in one of the most remote and unforgiving parts of the world.

Beyond the crash, Ratmanov Island symbolizes the extreme logistical and environmental challenges of the USSR’s eastern frontier. Supplying such outposts required precision, courage, and sometimes, sheer luck. The Li-2 crash is a testament to the human stories that unfolded on these distant rocks and the ongoing fascination they hold for historians, aviation enthusiasts, and travelers alike.

For anyone exploring the Bering Strait region, the island offers a unique window into Cold War history, Soviet aviation, and the enduring human spirit in extreme conditions. The Li-2, frozen in time, continues to attract attention, serving as both a historical monument and a silent witness to the harsh realities of life at the edge of the world.

