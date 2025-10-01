World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why World Vegetarian Day Matters: Health, Ethics, and Ecology

History, traditions

World Vegetarian Day, celebrated annually on October 1, was established in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and later supported by the International Vegetarian Union (IVU). The day aims to raise global awareness about the health, environmental, and ethical benefits of vegetarianism, encouraging people to reflect on their lifestyle choices.

Vegetable food
Vegetable food

What Is Vegetarianism?

Vegetarianism is a dietary system that excludes animal flesh. The word itself comes from the late Latin “vegetabilis,” meaning “plant-based.” Although today vegetarianism is often linked with health trends, its origins are deeply rooted in religion and philosophy.

Historical Background

Vegetarian practices trace back to ancient Asia, particularly within Buddhism and Hinduism. In Europe, vegetarianism spread during the early 19th century, largely through England, influenced by Buddhist teachings encountered during colonial expansion in India. The first official vegetarian society was founded in England in 1847, making the country one of the early centers of vegetarian culture. Interestingly, economic crises in Europe also contributed to the popularity of plant-based diets as meat prices rose sharply.

Philosophy, Science, and Culture

The spread of Darwin’s evolutionary theory further undermined philosophical justifications for killing animals. By the 19th century, serious studies began to examine the health benefits of plant-based diets. Writers and philosophers such as Arthur Schopenhauer and George Bernard Shaw became advocates of vegetarianism. Shaw famously said he ate “like a decent man” by refusing to consume the bodies of innocent creatures. In Russia, Leo Tolstoy was a key figure, believing that virtue was “incompatible with beefsteak.”

Evolution of Vegetarianism

Over the decades, vegetarianism spread worldwide, branching into different forms:

  • Raw foodism – only raw, unprocessed plant foods.
  • Fruitarianism – only fruits, berries, seeds, and nuts.
  • Lacto-vegetarianism – plant-based diet with dairy and eggs included.

Today, the strictest followers are known as vegans, who not only reject animal-derived foods but also avoid clothing and goods made from animal products such as fur, leather, wool, and silk.

Famous Vegetarians

Throughout history, many cultural icons have embraced vegetarianism, including Pythagoras, Plato, Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh, Emile Zola, Franz Kafka, Voltaire, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Lord Byron, Leo Tolstoy, Bernard Shaw, and in modern times, Paul McCartney, Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt, Sting, Richard Gere, Leonardo DiCaprio, Demi Moore, and many others.

Health Benefits and Concerns

Doctors have long debated the pros and cons of vegetarianism. Advocates point to benefits such as healthy weight loss, reduced risk of obesity, and lower cholesterol levels. Critics, however, warn about potential nutrient deficiencies, especially amino acids, iron, and certain vitamins. In extreme cases, complete exclusion of meat without proper nutritional planning may lead to issues such as weakened bones, skin problems, or even heart muscle atrophy.

Vegetarianism Today

According to current statistics, nearly one billion people worldwide follow some form of vegetarian diet. This means around 10–11% of the global population has consciously abandoned meat, seeking not only health benefits but also a sense of moral and spiritual harmony.

