Governments around the world offer incentives to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles: purchase discounts, lower interest rates on loans, free use of charging stations, tax benefits, reduced import duties, and more. Yet over a century ago, in the early 1900s, some regions actually had more electric cars than gasoline-powered ones. So why did battery-powered vehicles fail to establish lasting dominance?

Historical Overview

At the start of the 20th century, European capitals and New York streets were teeming with electric vehicles. They were used for errands, as taxis, in races, and even to set speed records. Why switch from a quiet, clean, environmentally friendly car to noisy, gasoline-powered machines?

Operating an electric car was simple: move a lever or press a button. Gasoline cars, in contrast, required turning a crank manually, demanding physical strength. Pure gasoline was rare and vehicles often broke down due to fuel issues, so many preferred electric cars—especially women, who valued cleanliness and lacked the strength to crank engines. Although range was limited to 30–40 km, it was sufficient for short city trips.

By 1897, New York had established the world’s first electric taxi fleet. These vehicles were silent, odorless, and fast. Notably, the electric car La Jamais Contente became the first vehicle to reach 100 km/h in the late 1890s. By 1899, sixty electric cars roamed New York streets; a year later, the number had grown to 1,575. Only steam cars outnumbered them with 1,681 units, while gasoline cars numbered 4,192. Taxis operated around the clock: instead of recharging batteries, cars would swap them in garages every few hours. By the 1900s, Electric Vehicle Co. managed a fleet of 2,000 battery-powered vehicles—including buses, trucks, and passenger cars—promising a bright future for electric mobility.

The Decline of Electric Cars

By the 1920s, electric cars rapidly disappeared from streets. Three primary reasons explain this shift:

Mass production of gasoline cars: Henry Ford’s assembly line drastically reduced costs—about tenfold. The Model T, which previously cost thousands of dollars, could now be purchased for $600–$700. Electric cars, with expensive batteries and charging services, remained costlier.

Henry Ford’s assembly line drastically reduced costs—about tenfold. The Model T, which previously cost thousands of dollars, could now be purchased for $600–$700. Electric cars, with expensive batteries and charging services, remained costlier. The invention of the electric starter: In 1912, Charles Kettering developed the electric starter, eliminating the need to crank gasoline cars manually, removing a major advantage of EVs.

In 1912, Charles Kettering developed the electric starter, eliminating the need to crank gasoline cars manually, removing a major advantage of EVs. Battery limitations and infrastructure issues: Heavy, expensive batteries weighing hundreds of kilograms could only be serviced and charged in major cities. Range remained 30–40 km, and recharging could take at least 12 hours. Meanwhile, cheap gasoline became widely available thanks to new oil discoveries, making fuel accessible nearly everywhere.

Gasoline cars offered superior range and refueling convenience, which electric cars could not match. Some also suggest a conspiracy: oil magnates allegedly ensured that internal combustion vehicles dominated, investing in fuel infrastructure to maintain permanent demand. Ultimately, the decline of electric cars was due to technical progress in internal combustion engines, mass production, and industrial backing from oil companies.

The Modern Revival

Throughout most of the 20th century, electric vehicles were only remembered during oil crises, when fuel prices soared. In recent decades, however, multiple developments revived interest in EVs:

Lightweight, high-capacity, affordable lithium-ion batteries now allow ranges comparable to gasoline vehicles.

Advanced electronic control systems enhance vehicle safety, comfort, and efficiency.

Growing environmental awareness and government initiatives have stimulated development in electric transportation.

Today, the number of battery-powered vehicles grows every year. The main barriers remain battery cost, charging speed, and infrastructure development. Active work in these areas suggests that the electric vehicle renaissance—over 100 years in the making—is finally approaching its moment.