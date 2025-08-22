From Tsarist Times to Today: How Russia’s Tricolor Became a National Symbol

The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22

On August 22, Russia marks National Flag Day, celebrating the history, symbolism, and resilience of the country’s iconic white-blue-red tricolor.

Origins of the Celebration

National Flag Day was established by Presidential Decree No. 1714 on August 20, 1994, commemorating the restoration of the historic Russian tricolor on August 22, 1991. The flag embodies the heritage and glory of generations of Russians and is meant to foster respect for state symbols among citizens.

From the Soviet Era to the Return of the Tricolor

On August 22, 1991, during an extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR, the white-blue-red flag was officially raised over the Russian parliament building, replacing the Soviet red banner with the hammer and sickle. This marked the return of the tricolor as the national flag after more than seventy years of Soviet rule.

Design and Symbolism

The Russian flag is a rectangular banner with three equal horizontal stripes: white on top, blue in the middle, and red at the bottom. Its proportions are 2:3. While historians debate the exact meaning of the colors, popular interpretations suggest that white symbolizes freedom or nobility, blue stands for faith or loyalty, and red represents power, courage, and the blood shed for the Fatherland.

Historical Roots of the Tricolor

The tricolor first appeared during the reign of Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich on the warship Oryol, built between 1667 and 1669. Tsar Peter I later formalized its use, issuing a decree in January 1705 that merchant ships should raise the white-blue-red flag. He personally drew the design and determined the order of the stripes. The flag was granted official status only in 1896, ahead of the coronation of Nicholas II.

The Soviet Era and the Flag’s Revival

In April 1918, under the leadership of Yakov Sverdlov, the Soviet government abolished the tricolor and replaced it with the revolutionary red banner, which remained the state flag for over seventy years. Only after the fall of the Soviet Union did the historic tricolor return to its rightful place as a symbol of Russian statehood.

Modern Celebrations

Although National Flag Day is not a public holiday, it is widely marked with parades, concerts, exhibitions, youth flash mobs, auto and motorcycle rallies, and patriotic campaigns. These events highlight the importance of Russia’s national symbols, linking past traditions with present and future generations.

“The national flag is not only a state symbol, but also a thread connecting the history, culture, and unity of the Russian people.”