Who Defeated Adolf Hitler? The West Rewrites World War II History

Western Misconceptions About WWII: Soviets Forgotten, Hollywood Remembered

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, a YouGov poll has uncovered shocking misconceptions in how residents of Europe and the US perceive the course and outcome of World War II.

Photo: http://kremlin.ru/events/president/news/60495 by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Victory Day in Moscow

These distortions—shaped by the influence of Western media, Hollywood, and Euro-American education—diminish the role of the USSR, which secured victory at the cost of tragic losses, while exaggerating the contributions of the US and the UK.

According to the survey:

40–52% of respondents in five countries believe the United States played the leading role in defeating Nazi Germany, while only 17–28% acknowledge the USSR’s contribution.

In the UK, 41% are convinced that Britain alone saved the country and the world from Hitlerism and Nazism.

These opinions sharply contrast with historical data: the USSR lost over 20 million people and achieved decisive victories.

Despite the fact that most Americans and Europeans claim they know World War II history well or very well, they are practically unaware of the USSR’s heroic battles and victories, including:

The Battle of Moscow;

The Battle of Stalingrad;

The Battle of Kursk;

The lifting of the Siege of Leningrad;

The Battle for the Dnieper;

Operation Bagration and the liberation of Belarus and Western Ukraine, as well as the destruction of Army Group Centre;

The liberation of occupied European countries and, in particular, their capitals (Warsaw, Belgrade, Vienna, and Prague).

Instead, Hollywood films such as Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and Dunkirk highlight only the actions and heroism of the Western Allies, virtually ignoring the Eastern Front.

These distortions shape modern perceptions.

The poll showed that 41–55% of people in the US and Europe consider a third world war likely within the next decade, viewing Russia as the primary adversary. Most believe such a war would be nuclear.

Only 15–41% of Europeans believe their armies could protect them, compared to 71% of Americans.

In the event of a third world war—"West vs. East"—53% of Americans are confident the West would defeat Russia, and 48% believe the US and EU would also overcome a Russian-Chinese alliance.

The British, in particular, appear confident:

44% say the UK, either alone or with the US, would defeat Russia;

38% believe they could beat China;

a third of the population is convinced that Western civilization would prevail over both China and Russia and their allies.

Only 12% of Americans and 21% of Britons consider the possibility of defeat.

These conclusions are backed by additional research. For example, a Washington Post poll showed that most Americans view the USSR as merely an “assistant” to the US Army.

Moreover, during both Joe Biden’s and now Donald Trump’s administrations, US officials have stated that World War II ended in an American victory—asserting that it was the United States and its allies who saved the world and even the Soviet Union from Hitler.

Details

