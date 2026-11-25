Blunt Eye Trauma From Pickleball Can Cause Permanent Glaucoma

Pickleball is often framed as a gentle, social alternative to tennis, but for one middle-aged athlete, a single moment of fast-paced play led to a permanent change in her vision. A clinical report published in BMJ Case Reports details how a direct blow to the eye during a match triggered a cascade of complications, eventually resulting in post-traumatic glaucoma.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Miscellaneous contributor, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Tennis ball

The incident began with a high-velocity impact to the left eye. Because the player was not wearing protective eyewear, the blow caused immediate, severe pain, blurred vision, and photophobia. Clinical examination revealed a hyphema-a collection of blood in the anterior chamber of the eye-and a sharp spike in intraocular pressure. While emergency care initially stabilized her condition, the underlying damage to the eye's internal structure persisted.

The delayed onset of pressure

The most dangerous aspect of blunt eye trauma is often not the immediate impact, but what happens in the following weeks. Two weeks after the injury, the patient experienced a recurrence of pain and blurring. Despite medical intervention, her intraocular pressure remained abnormally high.

By the third month, the diagnosis was clear: angle-recession glaucoma. The trauma had structurally altered the eye's drainage system, causing fluid to build up and put pressure on the optic nerve. This organic damage led to a permanent decrease in visual acuity. Even after surgical intervention, full recovery was not possible. The patient now faces a lifelong requirement for ophthalmological monitoring and a heightened risk of developing cataracts.

The mechanics of the risk

The case highlights a growing trend among ophthalmologists: as pickleball's popularity surges, so do serious ocular injuries, particularly among older adults who may overlook protective gear. The risk is not accidental but inherent to the game's physics. Small court dimensions place players in closer proximity to the action, and modern high-tech paddles can propel the ball at speeds exceeding 60 mph (96 km/h).

When a ball strikes the eye, it can cause a secondary glaucoma-a condition where the outflow of aqueous humor is blocked, gradually destroying the optic nerve. In this specific case, the patient had no pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension, meaning the injury was the sole driver of the vision loss.

Medical professionals are now calling for the establishment of formal safety standards for the sport. To prevent similar outcomes, specialists strongly urge players to use specialized protective eyewear, mirroring the safety protocols already common in other racket sports. Anyone who sustains a blow to the eye during sports should seek immediate medical evaluation and consult their treating clinician regarding long-term monitoring for pressure changes.