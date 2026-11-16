Your 'Good Enough' Sleep Might Be Hiding Chronic Fatigue

Most adults assume they have found their personal sweet spot for sleep, often settling on six or seven hours because they function well enough during the day. However, neurologist and somnologist Anna Susa warns that this comfort may be a misleading metric. For the majority of adults, consistently sleeping less than seven hours is not just a preference but a physiological deficit. While occasional short nights are manageable, chronic deprivation of this threshold forces the body into a state of perpetual adaptation to fatigue, rather than true restoration.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Lack of sleep at work

The immediate consequences of this adaptation are subtle but measurable: slowed reaction times, fragmented attention, and a diminished capacity for weighing decisions. Susa explains that the brain does not register this as exhaustion; it simply recalibrates normalcy to a lower baseline. This is the core trade-off of short sleep-it preserves the illusion of productivity while eroding the biological infrastructure needed to sustain it.

What the body misses out on

When an individual routinely sleeps for five hours, the body lacks the necessary time to complete critical maintenance cycles. These include the restoration of the nervous system, the regulation of metabolic processes, and the support of immune function. The result is often not a dramatic collapse, but a steady accumulation of metabolic and cardiovascular strain. Epidemiological data consistently links chronic sleep deficits with an increased risk of arterial hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety disorders, and weight gain. The mechanism is straightforward: without adequate rest, the body's stress response remains elevated, and metabolic regulation falters, leading to increased irritability, cravings for high-calorie foods, and issues with memory and concentration.

Recognizing the hidden deficit

The body usually signals when it is not getting enough rest, even if the mind has convinced itself it is fine. Susa points to four reliable indicators that the current sleep duration is insufficient:

Difficult mornings: Requiring multiple alarms to wake up suggests the body is resisting the end of a sleep cycle it needed to complete.

Requiring multiple alarms to wake up suggests the body is resisting the end of a sleep cycle it needed to complete. Daytime sleepiness: Drowsiness in low-stimulation environments, such as in a car or while waiting for a train, is a clear sign of sleep debt.

Drowsiness in low-stimulation environments, such as in a car or while waiting for a train, is a clear sign of sleep debt. Reliance on stimulants: A constant need for caffeine to function suggests the baseline alertness is too low.

A constant need for caffeine to function suggests the baseline alertness is too low. The weekend rebound: A strong desire to sleep in on weekends indicates that the weekday sleep duration is not meeting the body's actual requirement.

The paradox of oversleeping

While the focus often remains on sleep deprivation, Susa notes that excessive sleep is equally significant as a medical indicator. Sleeping more than nine or ten hours does not necessarily mean one is well-rested. If a person sleeps for ten to twelve hours but still wakes up feeling broken or exhausted, this is often not a sign of good rest but a signal of underlying pathology. This pattern can be associated with conditions such as anemia, depression, thyroid dysfunction, or sleep apnea, where the quality of sleep is so poor that the quantity increases without improving the outcome.

Testing your personal norm

Individual sleep needs vary, but there is a simple way to determine if the current routine is adequate. Susa recommends a two-to-three-week experiment: increase sleep duration by 30 to 60 minutes while maintaining a fixed wake-up time. If the difficulty of waking up decreases and daytime energy improves, the previous sleep duration was likely insufficient. If there is no change, the current amount may already be near the individual's biological limit, or other factors affecting sleep quality need to be addressed. As with any change in health habits, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare provider to rule out underlying conditions, especially if fatigue persists despite increased rest.