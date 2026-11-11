Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one

Low back pain, a dull heaviness beneath the ribs, or gums that bleed during brushing – these are complaints so common that many people learn to live with them. In medical terms, these sensations can sometimes signal lithiasis, a condition characterized by the formation of hard crystal deposits. While the public often associates this exclusively with kidney stones, these solid formations can also develop in the gallbladder or harden into dental calculus. Dr. Olga Patyukova, a gastroenterologist, explains that a stone is not merely a local defect of a single organ, but a signal that the body's overall balance has been disrupted. The underlying mechanism is consistent across these different systems: substances that should remain in solution or be naturally eliminated begin to crystallize and precipitate out.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Kidneys

This is rarely an overnight event. Typically, it takes months or even years for soft deposits to evolve into dense structures. Crystals gradually adhere to one another, building up new layers over time. This process can be triggered by fluid stagnation, dehydration, infectious processes, or metabolic disorders. It is important to distinguish what is crystallizing: in the kidneys, it is salts; in the gallbladder, it is components of bile; and in the mouth, minerals from saliva impregnate dental plaque.

Why size is not the whole story

A common misconception is that a small stone is less dangerous than a large one. In practice, the relationship is often the reverse. A large stone lodged in the gallbladder or the renal pelvis may remain stationary for years without causing any discomfort. Smaller fragments, however, are mobile. They can move, potentially blocking ducts and triggering acute colic, stagnation, or infection. Consequently, clinicians do not assess risk based on dimensions alone. They evaluate the location of the formation, its mobility, and whether it impedes the outflow of fluid. These factors, rather than size, dictate the appropriate treatment strategy.

Dental calculus: more than a cosmetic issue

The oral cavity presents a distinct case. Dental calculus is essentially mineralized plaque that was not removed in time and hardened under the influence of saliva. Many patients view this as a purely aesthetic concern that can be resolved by brushing more frequently. However, once the plaque hardens, it begins to irritate the gums and creates a favorable environment for bacterial proliferation. This is a primary driver of gum inflammation and the loss of the structural support for teeth. Waiting for bleeding gums to appear before seeking professional cleaning means missing the window when the condition is still reversible without complications.

When to seek professional guidance

Identifying these deposits requires a measured approach to health. Dr. Patyukova notes that general preventive measures include adequate water intake, maintaining good oral hygiene, staying physically active, and adjusting the diet if there is a known predisposition to stone formation.

However, certain symptoms indicate that time is not on the patient's side. Sudden, sharp pain; blood in the urine; high fever; or severe gum bleeding are signs that require immediate attention. In these situations, the decision between observation and removal must be made by a specialist. Self-diagnosis, attempts to "flush out" stones using folk remedies, or ignoring worsening symptoms can lead to serious complications. Early identification of the cause and appropriate medical care are the most effective ways to minimize risks to the body. Readers should always consult their treating clinician to determine the suitability of any specific medical action for their individual health profile.