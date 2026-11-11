Flu Does Not Stay in the Lungs: Here Is How It Harms Your Heart

Influenza is often dismissed as a seasonal inconvenience, a period of coughing and fever that eventually fades. Yet the World Health Organization estimates that the infection claims between 290,000 and 650,000 lives globally every year. This gap between perception and reality exists because the virus rarely stays contained. Dr. Natalia Pshenichnaya, a professor at the Central Research Institute for Epidemiology under Rospotrebnadzor, explains that the danger of the flu lies in its ability to spread from the respiratory tract to vital organs like the heart, kidneys, and brain.

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The primary battleground for the virus is the lungs, but the clinical progression often follows one of two distinct patterns. The first is primary viral pneumonia, a rapid-onset condition that can develop within 12 to 36 hours of infection. This scenario is characterized by acute respiratory failure and demands immediate medical intervention. The second, and often more deceptive, is secondary bacterial pneumonia. This typically emerges three to 14 days after the initial symptoms appear to subside. As the immune system remains weakened by the viral battle, bacteria take advantage of the vulnerability, causing a sudden spike in fever, chest pain, and a return of coughing. This "second wave” is a critical warning sign that the body has not yet recovered.

Beyond the Lungs

While respiratory symptoms dominate the narrative, the influenza virus can trigger inflammatory responses in other systems. The virus may infect the ear and sinus cavities, leading to severe otitis media or sinusitis that, in some cases, results in partial or total hearing loss. However, the more systemic threat involves the cardiovascular system. Dr. Pshenichnaya notes that the flu can precipitate myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. This can occur through direct viral damage or, more commonly, through an autoimmune reaction where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks cardiac tissue it perceives as infected.

Signs of cardiac involvement usually manifest on the seventh to tenth day of the illness. Patients may experience arrhythmias, discomfort or pain behind the sternum, and significant shortness of breath even with minimal physical activity. Persistent fatigue and tachycardia-a rapid heart rate-are also indicative. Without prompt medical attention, these acute inflammatory episodes can evolve into chronic heart failure, permanently altering the heart's capacity to pump blood efficiently.

The impact of general intoxication caused by the infection can also compromise kidney function. Symptoms to watch for include facial or lower limb edema, changes in urine color, lower back pain, and unstable blood pressure. For individuals with pre-existing chronic kidney conditions, the risk of acute deterioration is heightened. Perhaps the most severe complication, though rare, is encephalitis-an acute inflammation of the brain. This can strike during the height of the illness or up to two weeks later. Symptoms such as confusion, severe headaches, seizures, and nausea are medical emergencies requiring immediate resuscitative care.

Who Is Most Vulnerable?

Not everyone faces the same level of risk. Dr. Pshenichnaya identifies several groups where the consequences of infection are most severe: young children and adults over 65, pregnant women, individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, liver or kidney disorders, and those with suppressed immune systems.

For these populations, the defense is not merely rest and hydration, but proactive prevention. Timely vaccination remains the cornerstone of protection. By introducing an inactivated form of the virus, vaccines allow the immune system to generate neutralizing antibodies before the actual pathogen arrives. This preparation reduces the likelihood of the virus establishing a foothold strong enough to trigger the multi-organ complications described above. While no vaccine is 100% effective against all strains, it significantly lowers the risk of severe outcomes, making it the most reliable tool available for managing this predictable, yet potentially deadly, threat.