Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable

For a patient in the European Union facing a serious bacterial infection, the moment of diagnosis carries a new, heavy weight: the standard first-line antibiotic may simply not work. This is no longer a hypothetical risk for a small number of immunocompromised individuals; it is a clinical reality affecting millions. Every year, more than 35,000 deaths in the EU are attributed to infections caused by bacteria that have evolved to resist the drugs meant to kill them. When the familiar treatment fails, doctors are forced into a race against time, often resorting to complex combinations of multiple drugs that carry their own burdens of side effects and are not guaranteed to succeed.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Ирина Соколова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Resistance of bacteria to antibiotics

This shift changes the fundamental contract between the patient and the healthcare system. In the past, an infection was a problem with a known solution. Now, for a significant portion of severe cases, it is a problem where the solution is uncertain. The threat is driven by antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a biological process where microbes adapt to survive medications that previously eliminated them. The most dangerous of these are the so-called "superbacteria,” strains that have developed resistance to several classes of antibiotics simultaneously. While bacterial mutation is a natural phenomenon, the speed at these resistant strains spread has accelerated due to systemic patterns in how antibiotics are used and misused.

The Practical Impact on Patients

From the perspective of someone seeking care, the consequences are tangible. The primary risk is not just a longer hospital stay, but a higher likelihood of treatment failure, which directly impacts survival rates and quality of life. For a family waiting for news from the ICU, the knowledge that the infection is resistant changes the emotional landscape from concern to anxiety about the very possibility of recovery. It also alters the financial and logistical burden. When standard treatments fail, patients often face more invasive procedures, prolonged isolation to prevent spread, and the cost of more expensive, last-resort therapies.

The drivers of this crisis are deeply embedded in everyday behavior. A key factor is the widespread, often uninformed, use of antibiotics for conditions they cannot treat. For instance, taking antibiotics for viral infections like the common cold or influenza does not speed up recovery. Instead, as explained by public health specialist Pavel Ershov, such actions create a biological sieve. They kill off susceptible bacteria, leaving behind and selecting for the hardest-to-treat, resistant strains. This practice, fueled by self-medication, purchasing antibiotics without a prescription, and failing to complete prescribed courses, feeds the engine of resistance. Additionally, the massive use of antimicrobials in industrial animal husbandry contributes to the pool of resistant genes circulating in the environment.

Scale and Scope of the Threat

The magnitude of this issue is difficult to overstate. According to the European Commission, the impact of antimicrobial resistance is now comparable to the combined burden of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and influenza. This is not a distant prediction but a current epidemiological reality. If current trends continue, the human toll will grow exponentially. A study published in *The Lancet* projects that between 2025 and 2050, bacterial resistance could become a direct cause of 39 million deaths worldwide. This trajectory suggests that within a few decades, routine infections that are easily treated today-such as those following surgery, childbirth, or minor injuries-could become lethal.

The problem is not confined to hospital walls. Resistant genes are transmitted through food chains, contact with animals, and contaminated environments. This is why the concept of "One Health” is gaining traction in Europe. It recognizes that human, animal, and environmental health are inextricably linked. Solving the crisis requires synchronized action among medical professionals, veterinarians, and ecologists, moving away from the siloed approach of the past.

What Patients and the Public Can Do

While the development of new antibiotics is a critical priority, the most immediate lever for reducing resistance lies in changing how existing drugs are used. One of the most powerful tools for preventing the need for antibiotics in the first place is vaccination. The World Health Organization estimates that widespread vaccination could reduce global antibiotic consumption by 2.5 billion doses annually by preventing the bacterial infections that often follow viral illnesses. For patients, this means engaging actively in prevention, staying up to date with recommended vaccines, and understanding that they are protecting not just themselves but the effectiveness of the drug arsenal for everyone.

On an individual level, discipline is paramount. Patients must strictly adhere to the dosing schedules and duration of courses prescribed by their clinicians. Using leftover antibiotics from a previous illness, sharing prescriptions, or stopping treatment early once symptoms improve are practices that directly contribute to the selection of resistant bacteria. Even the newest classes of antibiotics will quickly become ineffective if they are subjected to the same careless usage patterns that rendered older drugs obsolete.

The efficacy of modern medicine in fighting infections now depends on a shared responsibility. It requires coordinated action from the pharmaceutical sector to develop new agents, from veterinary services to curb agricultural misuse, and from patients to exercise discipline in how they use and seek care. For those facing a diagnosis of a resistant infection, the path is fraught with uncertainty, but understanding the role of personal and systemic choices in shaping this landscape is the first step in navigating it.