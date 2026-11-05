Why using alcohol to self-medicate mental health symptoms makes conditions worse

It is a familiar, quiet desperation: the day has ended, but the internal noise refuses to stop. For some, this takes the form of a persistent, humming anxiety; for others, it is the crushing weight of depression or the erratic electricity of a manic episode. In these moments, the reach for a glass of wine or a bottle of spirits often feels less like a choice and more like a survival strategy. Alcohol is the only "painkiller" available without a prescription or a waiting list, offering a momentary silence that feels, however briefly, like control.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Suffering from alcoholism

This tendency to self-medicate is not a failure of will, but a reflection of a global struggle. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data for 2025, approximately one in eight people worldwide lives with a mental health condition-roughly a billion people. In Russia, estimates suggest around 4 million people are affected, a figure that has grown by nearly a quarter over the last five years. Yet, these numbers likely underrepresent the reality, as the symptoms of mental distress are frequently masked or kept in the shadows.

The Spectrum of Hidden Struggles

The most disruptive conditions often involve schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, and bipolar affective disorder (BAD). Schizophrenia, affecting roughly 23 million people globally (about 1 in 345), alters how a person perceives reality and interacts with the world. In Russia, data from five years ago placed the prevalence at 309 cases per 100,000 people. While it remains incurable, modern clinical management can often stabilize symptoms and restore a functional quality of life.

Depression is even more pervasive, affecting 5.7% of the global adult population. It is rarely just a "bad mood"; it is often a systemic collapse of interest and pleasure, manifesting as physical pain, insomnia, or a loss of appetite. Bipolar disorder, affecting about 0.5% of the world's population in 2021, oscillates between the peak of mania and the depths of depression. For all these conditions, a combination of medication, psychotherapy, and social support exists, yet the gap between needing help and receiving it remains vast.

The Illusion of the 'Saving Circle'

Even in wealthy nations, no more than a third of people with depression receive treatment, and those with bipolar or psychotic disorders receive even less. The barriers are often psychological: the fear that a psychiatric diagnosis will act as a professional ceiling or a social stigma.

When professional help feels inaccessible, alcohol fills the void. Initially, it may seem to work-dulling the edges of anxiety or helping a restless mind drift into sleep. However, this is a chemical illusion. Psychiatrist-narcologist Elvina Akhmetova notes that substance use disorders are significantly more common among those with mental health struggles than in the general population. Among patients with schizophrenia, the lifetime prevalence of substance-related disorders can reach 47-70%. For those with bipolar disorder, the rate of alcohol-related issues is around 30%.

The Cost of Temporary Silence

The danger lies in the fact that alcohol does not merely coexist with mental illness; it accelerates its progression. What begins as a tool to "tame the demons" often ends up feeding them. Patients who use alcohol to manage their symptoms face a statistically steeper decline: they are 2.5 times more likely to struggle with medication adherence for antipsychotics and three times more likely to suffer a relapse of their primary psychiatric condition.

By attempting to mute the symptoms, the user often aggravates the underlying pathology, making the condition more chronic and resistant to treatment. According to the Ministry of Health of Russia, the number of newly diagnosed alcohol dependence cases continued to rise in 2025, highlighting a growing cycle of co-dependency between mental distress and substance use.

While the relief provided by a drink is immediate, it is a deceptive stability. Real recovery depends on clinical intervention rather than self-administered sedation. Anyone considering changes to their treatment or struggling with the intersection of mood and alcohol should consult their treating physician to determine a safe and sustainable path toward stability.