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Margarita Kicherova

Loud Snoring Is Not Always Dangerous: Why Silent Breathing Pauses Threaten the Heart

Health

For many, loud snoring is dismissed as a domestic nuisance or a quirky trait of a deep sleeper. But for clinicians, the sound is often just the surface of a deeper issue. While the vibration of throat tissues can be benign, it is sometimes the only visible marker of a systemic failure that silently exhausts the heart every night.

Мужчина, храпящий во сне
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Мужчина, храпящий во сне

The line between a habit and a disorder

Snoring occurs when the muscles of the upper airway relax during sleep, narrowing the passage of the throat. As air forces its way through this constricted space, soft tissues vibrate. This can be triggered by a variety of factors: excess weight, jaw structure, a glass of wine before bed, or the habit of sleeping on one's back.

However, there is a critical threshold where simple snoring evolves into Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). In these cases, the airway becomes partially or completely blocked. Breathing stops for several seconds, oxygen levels in the blood drop, and the brain triggers an emergency alarm, resulting in a sharp "gasp" or loud snort. These episodes can recur hundreds of times per night, transforming sleep from a period of recovery into a series of micro-stresses.

How "sleepless" sleep affects the heart

From a cardiological perspective, apnea is not merely a breathing problem; it is a significant risk factor for the entire cardiovascular system. When breathing is interrupted, a cascade of dangerous reactions is triggered. Dr. Heda Athazhiyeva of SM-Clinic explains that this happens through several mechanisms:

  • Hypoxia: Constant fluctuations in oxygen levels cause oxidative stress and inflammation within the blood vessels.
  • Sympathetic storm: While blood pressure and heart rate typically drop during the night, apnea signals a survival threat. The body releases stress hormones, causing sharp spikes in blood pressure and heart rate that can persist into the waking hours.
  • Mechanical strain: Attempts to inhale against a closed airway create intense negative pressure in the chest, which can stretch the walls of the atria and alter the electrical properties of the myocardium.

Risks that cannot be ignored

The link between apnea and heart pathology is so strong that international guidelines (ACC/AHA/ACCP/HRS 2023) suggest screening patients with certain diagnoses for OSA.

Atrial fibrillation-the chaotic contraction of the heart's upper chambers-often accompanies apnea due to tissue fibrosis and hypoxia. Notably, even after successful ablation procedures to correct the rhythm, the risk of recurrence remains high if the underlying breathing disorder is not addressed.

Resistant hypertension is another red flag. When blood pressure does not respond to standard medications or remains high during the night (a "non-dipping" profile), hidden apnea may be the cause. Additionally, the constant swing from bradycardia (slowing of the heart) during a pause in breath to tachycardia (rapid heartbeat) upon waking creates a state of electrical instability in the heart.

Recognizing the warning signs

Relying solely on the volume of snoring is misleading. Some people snore loudly but breathe steadily, while others are nearly silent but suffer from dangerous respiratory pauses. Indicators that warrant a medical consultation include:

  • Pauses in breathing during sleep observed by a partner;
  • Waking up with a feeling of suffocation;
  • Severe daytime sleepiness and exhaustion despite a full night's sleep;
  • Morning headaches;
  • Blood pressure that is difficult to control.

The gold standard for diagnosis is polysomnography, a comprehensive study that records sleep stages, oxygen levels, and heart rhythm. While wearable gadgets and smartwatches can provide a reason for concern, they cannot replace a clinical diagnosis.

The path to recovery

The goal of treatment is to address the cause, not the sound. For those diagnosed with OSA, CPAP therapy (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) is often one of the most effective methods, as the device maintains a constant stream of air to keep the airways open. This restores quality sleep and reduces the burden on the heart. Depending on the individual case, clinicians may also recommend oral appliances, weight management, or surgical intervention. Readers should consult their treating physician to determine which approach is suitable for their specific health profile.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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