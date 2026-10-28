Why You Cannot Sleep During the Day After Night Shifts

For millions of people, the day does not begin with the sunrise, but with a wake-up call in the middle of the afternoon or a commute home while the rest of the world is starting their morning. When the demands of a job clash with the body's internal biological clock, the resulting exhaustion is often dismissed as simple tiredness. However, when this misalignment persists for three months or more, it can cross the threshold into a clinical condition known as shift work sleep disorder.

Photo: Pravda by Марина Лебедева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Insomnia

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), this isn't a matter of willpower or a lack of discipline. Approximately 27% of those working night shifts or rotating schedules experience this disorder, characterized by a punishing paradox: an overwhelming struggle to stay awake during working hours and a frustrating inability to fall asleep during the day.

Distinguishing the struggle

The challenge for clinicians and patients is that "sleep issues" are not a monolith. One person might be able to sleep during the day but find themselves fighting an irresistible fog of sleepiness at 3:00 AM. Another might be alert at work but find their mind racing and unable to switch off once they hit the pillow at 8:00 AM. Because reactions to circadian disruption are deeply individual, the AASM emphasizes that there is no universal cure, only a set of flexible strategies tailored to the specific nature of the struggle.

Managing alertness and rest

When the primary concern is maintaining vigilance during a night shift, the AASM guidelines suggest a combination of environmental and pharmacological interventions. This may include the strategic use of caffeine-often most effective when paired with a planned short nap-or light therapy, where exposure to bright light at specific times helps signal the brain to remain awake. In some cases, clinicians may consider medications such as modafinil or armodafinil, though the evidence for their effectiveness is described as moderate.

For those whose main barrier is the inability to sleep after a shift, the approach shifts toward resetting the internal clock. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is recommended as a primary tool. While melatonin or melatonin-receptor agonists may be used to signal the body that it is time to sleep, experts urge caution regarding the unsupervised use of benzodiazepines due to their significant risk of side effects.

Syncing with the biological clock

Beyond medication, the AASM points to the power of "circadian interventions." This involves managing light exposure as a tool for synchronization. Using bright light during the shift can sustain alertness, while wearing light-filtering glasses during the commute home can protect the brain from morning sunlight, preventing it from prematurely triggering a wakefulness response before the person reaches their bed.

Even the timing of meals can be used as a lever to help adjust the body's internal sense of time, moving the biological clock closer to the requirements of the work schedule.

The boundary of evidence

It is important to note that while these guidelines provide a framework, the quality of evidence for many of these interventions remains limited. A tool that works for a rotating nurse may not work for a permanent night-shift security officer. Because of this variability and the potential risks associated with sleep medications, any change in regimen should be managed by a healthcare provider who can weigh the benefits against the specific health profile and schedule of the individual.