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New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline

Health

A mechanism working silently deep within the body can trigger years of gradual memory loss, but a new study suggests that interfering with this process might be possible earlier than previously thought. Researchers in South Korea, publishing in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, identified a specific biochemical link between the gut and the brain. Their findings indicate that a probiotic supplement helped slow the rise of key disease markers in blood plasma during the early stages of cognitive decline.

Болезнь Альцгеймера
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What the clinical trial observed

In a double-blind randomized controlled trial involving 87 adults with mild cognitive impairment, participants were split into two groups. One group of 40 individuals took a daily probiotic formulation known as KL-P301, which contains a mixture of three bacterial strains, for six months. The other group of 47 individuals received a placebo. Because neither the patients nor the clinicians knew who was receiving the active supplement, the results were shielded from expectation bias.

The most significant finding was a reduction in the level of pTau181 protein in the blood plasma of those who took the probiotic. pTau181 is widely recognized as a marker of pathological changes in neurons that occur long before a person notices symptoms of dementia. In the placebo group, levels of this marker did not decrease. Furthermore, the placebo group experienced an increase in the levels of GFAP and NfL, which are indicators of nerve cell damage, whereas these values remained stable in the group taking KL-P301.

These biological shifts were mirrored by behavioral outcomes. Participants in the probiotic group performed better on tests measuring memory and visuospatial thinking, including the ability to analyze visual information and construct complex shapes. Conversely, the placebo group showed a decline in these specific functions over the same period.

The gut-brain connection

These data fit into the expanding field of research on the microbiota-gut-brain axis. Current understanding suggests that an imbalance in gut bacteria can activate immune cells, potentially triggering neuroinflammation-a process that plays a critical role in the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Probiotics may help interrupt this cycle by reducing systemic inflammation and lowering the production of pro-inflammatory molecules. In this South Korean study, participants who took the supplement indeed showed a decrease in inflammation markers.

This connection is supported by a meta-analysis of 15 clinical trials involving 994 people. Researchers concluded that probiotic intake was associated with statistically significant improvements in cognitive function, with the most notable effects observed in courses lasting at least 12 weeks.

Defining the boundaries of the evidence

It is essential to maintain a clear perspective on what these findings do and do not prove. This study does not demonstrate that probiotics dissolve tau protein deposits in the brain or cure the disease. Rather, it shows that modulating the gut microbiome can slow certain pathological processes at the very early stages, when neurodegeneration may still be manageable or progressing slowly.

The researchers note that this opens the door to an affordable and safe non-pharmacological strategy that could complement existing approaches. Maintaining a balance of gut bacteria is seen as a promising way to mitigate early-stage pathological changes.

However, these studies are not a guide for self-treatment. The use of probiotics, like any other medical intervention, should be discussed with a healthcare provider who can consider individual health factors, the stage of any potential cognitive issues, and current therapies.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
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