AI spots subtle ECG clues for sudden cardiac arrest risk

For millions of people, the electrocardiogram (ECG) is a routine checkbox in an annual health exam. It is a simple tracing of the heart's electrical rhythm, read by a human eye that has been trained to spot obvious irregularities. But a new study suggests that this familiar strip of paper may hold information that is invisible to the naked eye, specifically regarding the risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Пациентка у кардиолога

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, working with international colleagues, have demonstrated that artificial intelligence (AI) can detect subtle patterns within standard ECG data. These patterns are associated with a significantly higher risk of fatal arrhythmia. The algorithm's accuracy in predicting this risk reached 87.2% in a primary validation cohort, offering a potential new lens for identifying patients who may appear healthy but carry a hidden threat.

The limits of current visibility

Traditionally, cardiologists assess the pumping efficiency of the heart using a metric called the ejection fraction, measured via echocardiography (ultrasound). This indicates the volume of blood the heart pumps out with each contraction. However, medical practice has revealed a blind spot in this approach. Many patients who suffer sudden cardiac arrest have normal ejection fractions. Their hearts pump effectively, but their electrical systems are prone to sudden, fatal disruptions that standard imaging does not predict.

This gap is particularly concerning for young, asymptomatic individuals. If a patient feels well and their structural heart function appears normal, they may not receive the specialized monitoring or preventive interventions that could save their lives. The risk is "invisible” to current standard diagnostics.

What the algorithm sees

The AI system does not look at the ECG the way a human clinician does. It analyzes minute, sub-visual variations in the shape of the waveform. Specifically, the model focuses on the transition between the R-wave (the sharp upward peak) and the S-wave (the downward dip) on the graph. In patients at high risk of fatal arrhythmia, this transition is slightly more gradual or "sloped” compared to those without this risk. To the human eye, this difference is often dismissed as normal individual variation. To the algorithm, it is a distinct biometric signal of electrical instability.

Scale and accuracy

To test the reliability of this method, the researchers utilized a massive dataset:

Primary Cohort: More than 440,000 ECG records from Switzerland, collected over a six-year period.

More than 440,000 ECG records from Switzerland, collected over a six-year period. Validation Method: Medical records were cross-referenced with death certificates to identify electrical patterns that preceded sudden cardiac deaths.

Medical records were cross-referenced with death certificates to identify electrical patterns that preceded sudden cardiac deaths. External Validation: The model was tested on separate patient populations in San Diego, USA, and Taipei, Taiwan, to ensure the findings were not specific to one region or demographic.

The results showed high predictive accuracy across these diverse groups: 87.2% for the Swiss cohort, 82.2% for the US cohort, and 76.7% for the Taiwan cohort. Crucially, the AI identified a "hidden” risk group-patients whom standard clinical methods classified as low-risk. In this group, the estimated risk of sudden cardiac death within one year was 7%, compared to 4.6% when using traditional assessment methods alone. While the absolute difference may seem small, in the context of sudden death, identifying even a slight elevation in risk can be the difference between a patient receiving a life-saving intervention and one remaining untreated.

From statistics to clinical practice

The most immediate practical implication of this research lies in the selection of patients for implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). An ICD is a device implanted under the skin that monitors the heart's rhythm and delivers a shock to restore normal beating if a dangerous arrhythmia is detected.

Current medical statistics indicate a significant mismatch in ICD placement: approximately two out of three devices are implanted in patients who never require a shock, while some patients who would benefit from the device are not identified due to "normal” ECGs. By improving the accuracy of risk stratification, this AI tool could help clinicians reduce unnecessary implants while ensuring that at-risk patients who are currently overlooked receive appropriate protection.

Current status and limitations

It is important to note that this technology is in the stage of clinical integration, not yet a standard of care. The researchers are working on implementing the algorithm in clinical settings across different countries. In the future, they plan to create a public web service where physicians can upload ECGs for automated risk analysis.

However, the authors emphasize that final clinical guidelines will only emerge after additional long-term trials are conducted. This AI tool serves as a diagnostic aid to inform clinical decision-making; it is not a standalone treatment, nor does it replace the comprehensive evaluation by a cardiologist. For patients, this discovery offers hope for more precise screening, but it does not change the fact that individual medical advice must be sought from a qualified healthcare provider to determine the suitability of any new monitoring or intervention.