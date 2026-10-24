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Marina Lebedeva

The 'Therapeutic Wine' Myth: Why No Amount Is Truly Safe

Health

For decades, the idea of a "therapeutic dose" of alcohol-a glass of red wine for the heart or a nightly drink to unwind-has lingered in the public consciousness as a harmless, perhaps even beneficial, habit. However, the reality of how ethanol interacts with the human body suggests that there is no threshold where alcohol becomes truly safe. Instead, the relationship between alcohol and health is one of cumulative risk: every additional dose incrementally raises the probability of disease.

An overturned glass of wine on a white tablecloth
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
An overturned glass of wine on a white tablecloth

The Hidden Toll of Moderate Drinking

When a person consumes small amounts of alcohol daily, such as 50-100 ml of wine, the effects are often invisible for years. The most immediate burden falls on the liver. Statistics indicate that roughly one-third of people who drink daily develop fatty liver disease. Because this condition is frequently asymptomatic, many remain unaware that their liver is struggling to process the consistent chemical load.

The impact extends beyond the liver to the cardiovascular system. Regular, low-dose consumption is linked to an increase in arterial blood pressure and the onset of arrhythmias, specifically atrial fibrillation. These changes are not merely clinical markers; they represent a tangible increase in the likelihood of heart failure and stroke.

Cognitive Erosion and the Cycle of Dependence

The danger of daily consumption lies in the lack of a "reset" period. When alcohol is ingested every day, the body and brain never fully clear the substance, leading to a compounding stress on the nervous system and blood vessels. Over time, this manifests as a gradual decline in the quality of sleep, memory, and attention span.

This biological adaptation also sets the stage for dependency. The brain adjusts to the constant presence of ethanol, which often leads to a slow, unconscious increase in the amount needed to achieve the same effect. What begins as a controlled, moderate habit can serve as the physiological foundation for clinical alcoholism.

Understanding Risk vs. Safety

Public health expert Pavel Ershov emphasizes a critical distinction between "safety" and "risk." In the context of alcohol, the choice is not between a dangerous habit and a safe one, but rather between different levels of probability. Choosing to abstain entirely does not simply move a person from a risky state to a safe one; it minimizes the statistical likelihood of developing pathologies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol acts as a carcinogen regardless of the volume consumed. While individual health profiles vary, the overarching evidence suggests that the only way to eliminate alcohol-related risk is to eliminate the substance itself. Those considering changes to their drinking habits should consult their treating clinician to assess their specific health risks and determine the best path forward.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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