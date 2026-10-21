Why antidepressants may fail for patients with disrupted body clocks

For some patients, standard antidepressants feel like a dead end. They may be prescribed the most common medications for depression, yet the relief is minimal, while side effects like weight gain, nausea, and excessive sleepiness weigh them down. A new analysis from the University of Sydney suggests that this frustration might stem from a mismatch: a specific subgroup of people with depression may have a biological profile driven by disrupted internal body clocks, a condition researchers are terming "circadian depression.”

Photo: Pravda by Марина Лебедева, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Insomnia

Published in The British Journal of Psychiatry, the study by Emiliana Tonini and colleagues does not propose a new drug, but rather a new lens for understanding why current treatments fail for some. By analyzing data from more than 11,380 participants in the Australian Genetics of Depression Study (AGDS), the team identified 2,604 individuals who exhibited traits linked to circadian rhythm disturbances. This group reported not only mood instability but also specific sleep patterns, such as a preference for late bedtimes, significant differences in sleep duration between weekdays and weekends (often called "social jet lag”), and persistent tiredness immediately upon waking.

More than just poor sleep

The critical distinction in this research is that these symptoms are not viewed as mere symptoms of depression, but as indicators of a distinct biological subtype. Tonini explained that this form of depression involves metabolic, inflammatory, and circadian processes alongside mood changes. Genetic analysis supported this view, showing that the "circadian” group had a higher polygenic risk not only for depression but also for anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and metabolic conditions such as obesity, insulin resistance, and chronic inflammation.

However, caution is required. Brant Hasler, a psychiatrist at the University of Pittsburgh who was not part of the study, noted that self-reported sleep habits only moderately correlate with objective physiological measures of circadian timing. The genetic link provides biological credibility to the hypothesis, but it does not definitively prove that every person with late bedtimes and fatigue has a broken internal clock. It suggests a stronger biological underpinning than previously recognized, but it is not yet a standalone diagnostic tool.

Why standard medications may struggle

The most practical finding for patients is the observed resistance to standard treatments. Participants in this circadian subgroup reported that Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and other common antidepressants were less effective for them compared to other patients. Furthermore, they experienced a more pronounced burden of side effects.

Ruth Benca, a professor at Wake Forest University, offered a logical explanation: if the core mechanism of the illness involves a disruption in the body's timing system, then medications that primarily target neurotransmitters like serotonin without addressing the rhythmic component may naturally show reduced efficacy. She added an important nuance, however, noting that more severe circadian disruptions often co-occur with more severe overall mental illness, which independently predicts a poorer response to treatment. Therefore, it is difficult to isolate exactly how much of the resistance is due to the circadian mechanism versus the severity of the illness.

What this means for care

It is crucial to understand that "circadian depression” is currently a research hypothesis, not an officially recognized diagnosis. Clinical guidelines for treating depression have not changed, and patients should not alter their current medication regimens based on this study alone.

However, the findings point toward potential avenues for future care. Researchers suggest that treatments directly targeting circadian rhythms could be more effective for this subgroup. These include light therapy, melatonin administration, and chronotherapy-adjusting the timing of medication or light exposure to align with the body's internal clocks. While these interventions are already used in some contexts, rigorous clinical trials are needed to confirm their superiority for this specific group, particularly across diverse ethnic populations that were less represented in the initial study.

For patients who feel their standard treatment is not working, this research offers a starting point for conversation with their clinician. Asking about sleep patterns, seasonal mood changes, and metabolic health could help identify whether circadian factors might be playing a significant role. Yet, any change in treatment strategy must be guided by a healthcare professional who can evaluate the full picture of the patient's health, ensuring that any new approach is safe and appropriate for their individual needs.