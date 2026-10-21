Eye elongation scare: Childhood vision crisis that risks permanent loss

More than 70 percent of high school students in Russia wear glasses or contact lenses. For many families, nearsightedness (myopia) is viewed primarily as a cosmetic inconvenience-a problem to be solved later with the right pair of eyewear or a laser procedure in adulthood. However, this perspective overlooks a critical physiological reality: myopia is often the result of a structural change where the eyeball literally elongates. If this process begins in childhood and is not managed, it can lead to irreversible damage to the retina, significantly increasing the risk of detachment and permanent vision loss.

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According to Igor Aznauryan, a professor, medical doctor, and founder of the pediatric ophthalmology clinic network "Yasny Vzor,” the core issue with myopia is not the need for correction, but the mechanical stress this places on the eye's internal tissues. When the eye lengthens to compensate for poor focusing, the retina stretches and thins. This thinning is the primary driver behind dystrophy, tears, and the dangerous possibility of retinal detachment. Modern ophthalmology, therefore, aims not just to correct visual acuity, but to halt the progression of the condition itself.

Understanding the 'Vicious Circle' of Eye Growth

Human vision relies on a precise optical alignment. When looking at distant objects, the eye's focusing muscles relax. For near work, they must contract. The eye adapts to reduce this effort through a principle of resource economy: if the natural focusing system is weak and near-work demand is high, the eye may elongate its front-to-back axis. This lengthening makes nearby objects clearer but blurs distant vision, creating myopia.

This triggers a feedback loop. As the eye stretches, its internal optical parameters worsen, necessitating further elongation to maintain near-focus. Dr. Aznauryan emphasizes that the danger lies in this mechanical stretching. The retina, tethered to the growing eyeball, becomes thinner and more fragile. Consequently, the medical priority is stabilization, not just correction.

Myths That Cost Children Time

Parents often rely on folk advice that lacks scientific backing. Dr. Aznauryan identifies several common misconceptions that can delay effective treatment:

"Glasses will make it worse; the eye will get lazy." This is particularly harmful. Without correction, children squint and overwork their visual muscles to see clearly. This strain exacerbates refractive error and can actually accelerate the growth of the eyeball. Corrective lenses are a necessity for normal development and learning, not an accommodation that weakens the eye.

"Vitamins will restore vision." While vitamin supplements support general metabolism, they cannot shorten an elongated eyeball or reverse retinal thinning. Vitamins may be part of general health maintenance but are not a treatment for myopia.

"We can just get laser surgery at 18." Laser refractive surgery reshapes the cornea to remove the need for glasses. However, it does not change the length of the eyeball nor reduce existing retinal stretching. If myopia continues to progress and the eye grows, the risk of retinal detachment remains high even after surgery. Furthermore, laser correction is indicated only when myopia is stable, not simply upon reaching adulthood.

"Laser is unsafe for children; you must wait." Treatment strategies should be determined by clinical evidence, not age-based internet myths. Advanced clinics now offer methods to stabilize vision in children. However, each case requires an individual assessment through a full diagnostic cycle with an in-person consultation. There is no universal rule to simply "wait until 18."

Evidence-Based Methods to Stop Progression

Dr. Aznauryan notes that the earlier therapy for progressive myopia begins, the better the chances of stabilizing the eye. A comprehensive approach typically includes:

Low-dose atropine drops. Recognized as a global standard, these specialized pharmaceuticals help harmonize retinal neurotransmitters and physically slow further eye elongation. It is crucial to note that these are prescribed medications, not over-the-counter supplements.

Orthokeratology (night lenses). These rigid contact lenses are worn during sleep to gently reshape the cornea, allowing the child to see clearly during the day without glasses. This is particularly beneficial for sports and quality of life, though the choice of device must be tailored to the individual patient.

Apparatus therapy. This includes magnetostimulation and electrostimulation of the optic nerve, aimed at improving nutrition to intraocular structures. It is important to distinguish these medical protocols from consumer "eye exerciser" gadgets marketed in advertisements. Effective methods require strict medical indications and standardized protocols.

Daily Habits and the Role of Outdoor Light

Medications and procedures work best when combined with appropriate lifestyle habits. Daylight and fresh air are considered key natural factors in preventing myopia development. Children should spend a sufficient amount of time outdoors, as this provides necessary stimulation and allows the eyes to rest.

Screen time requires careful management. For children under two, complete avoidance of screens is recommended. For children under seven, television viewing should not exceed 30 to 40 minutes per day. Computer or smartphone use is best limited to 40 minutes of continuous work. Reading distance is also critical: books should be held no closer than 40 centimeters from the eyes, with proper posture maintained.

Myopia is a condition that can be brought under control, but it demands consistency. Pediatric ophthalmologists generally recommend check-ups every six months. Trusting evidence-based medicine and moving beyond folk myths is the most effective way to protect a child's long-term eye health. Readers should always consult their treating clinician to determine the suitability of any specific treatment method for their situation.