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Alex Naumov

Breathing in Air Pollution Is Linked to a 70% Higher Risk of Glaucoma

Health

We often think of air pollution as a burden for the lungs or the heart, organs tucked safely inside the chest. But the eyes are different; they are our most direct point of contact with the outside world. Recent evidence suggests that this constant exposure may leave our vision vulnerable to the very air we breathe.

Poor eyesight
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hackfish, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Poor eyesight

An extensive analysis of 41 studies, covering millions of people across East Asia and the United Kingdom, has identified a statistical link between air pollution and the development of eye diseases. While aging remains the primary risk factor for vision loss, the data indicates that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter-specifically PM2.5-increases the likelihood of developing glaucoma and cataracts.

The invisible irritant

Researchers looked at a variety of pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, and carbon monoxide. However, the most distinct association emerged with PM2.5-particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less. These particles are small enough to bypass many of the body's natural filters.

The numbers highlight a significant disparity: individuals in the highest exposure groups for PM2.5 faced a 70% higher chance of developing glaucoma compared to those with minimal exposure. When looking at the gap between the 25th and 75th percentiles of exposure across the studies, the risk of glaucoma rose by 8% and the risk of cataracts by 4%. Interestingly, the link to age-related macular degeneration was less clear.

From particles to pathology

It is important to distinguish between a statistical association and a proven cause. Because this was an observational study, it does not prove that pollution alone causes these diseases, nor does it suggest that moving to a cleaner environment will immediately reverse existing damage. However, the biological mechanisms provide a plausible explanation for why this happens.

Unlike the gut or lungs, the eye surface is in continuous, direct contact with street-level air. This creates a direct pathway for pollutants to trigger oxidative stress and low-grade chronic inflammation. In the lens, these processes can damage crystallin proteins, which are essential for transparency; when these proteins misfold and cloud, a cataract forms. In the optic nerve, similar mechanisms are thought to damage retinal ganglion cells, potentially contributing to glaucoma regardless of whether the eye's internal pressure is elevated.

Bridging the gap with lab data

To move beyond mere observation, scientists have turned to cellular and animal models. In one study, mice exposed to PM2.5 for nine months showed an increase in intraocular pressure. Data from the UK Biobank, involving over 480,000 participants, further reinforced the association between PM2.5 and glaucoma risk. Additionally, experiments using retinal tissues grown from stem cells revealed that these particles could disrupt cell development and increase cell death.

Nidhi Singh, an epidemiologist at the Leibniz Institute for Public Health, notes that while the data for glaucoma appears consistent and the data for cataracts moderately consistent, these remains associations. They are markers of risk, not definitive proof of a single cause.

These findings suggest that where we live and the quality of the air we breathe are significant factors in ocular health, acting alongside age. For those concerned about their vision or living in highly polluted areas, these results underscore the importance of regular eye examinations. Anyone seeking to mitigate these risks should consult their treating clinician to determine the most appropriate screening and care regimen for their specific health profile.

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Author`s name Alex Naumov
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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